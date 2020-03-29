Wagner, Hedge named to Top 1200 list

Charles “C.B.” Wagner, CFP, CIMA, CRPC, CPFA, senior vice president wealth management adviser, global institutional consultant, and retirement benefits consultant, and Joshua J. Hedge, CFP, CFA, senior vice president wealth management adviser and global institutional consultant, both at Anderson Hedge Wagner Kienitz & Associates at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, have been recognized on the 2020 Barron's “Top 1200 Financial Advisors” list.
Wagner and Hedge may be reached by calling 406-255-5523.
The list is available online at barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/1000/2020.
