Wahrlich named to Best Western Hotels & Resorts board

Steve Wahrlich was recently named to the Best Western Hotels & Resorts board of directors. Wahrlich has an extensive background in the hospitality industry and has been a Best Western Hotels & Resorts hotelier for over four decades.

He has owned and operated properties ranging in size from 41 to 240 units and is currently an owner of the Best Western Plus Clocktower Inn in Billings and the Best Western Plus Hilltop in Redding, California. He has also served as a Best Western governor for Eastern Montana, and as a member of the brand’s regional marketing co-op.