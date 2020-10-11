Walk promoted at Stockman Bank

Cody Walk has been promoted to commercial loan officer at the Stockman Bank Billings downtown location. His responsibilities include developing and servicing commercial and construction loans and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.

Walk joined Stockman Bank in 2017 and most recently served as a credit analyst. Prior to that position, he went through the Stockman Bank Commercial Loan Assistant/Lender Trainee program. He will continue to be an asset to Stockman Bank and help expand their commercial loan portfolios.

Walk earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Rocky Mountain College in Billings in 2017.

He will be an active participant in various Stockman Bank related events.

Walk’s office is at 402 N. Broadway. He may be reached by calling 406-655-2439.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0