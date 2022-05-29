Walker joins Stahly Engineering & Associates

Lane Walker has joined Stahly Engineering & Associates Billings' office as an engineering intern in the site development department. Walker is originally from Bloomfield and graduated college from Montana Tech in May. He has previous field experience in construction management.

Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. More can be learned from their website at www.seaeng.com.