Greg Wamsley was recently named director of mortgage lending at First Interstate. In his position, Wamsley will bring together the entire line of business for First Interstate’s home loans department across its six-state footprint.
A 16-year veteran at First Interstate, Wamsley has spent the past seven years supporting the bank’s home loans efforts, most recently managing operations and administrative teams in that department.
Wamsley is a graduate of Montana State University and holds advanced degrees in physics and business management. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a third-year student at the Pacific Coast Banking School.