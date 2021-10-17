 Skip to main content
Ward named president of Billings Golden K Kiwanis

Alex Ward was recently installed as president of the Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club.

Other officers for the 2021–2022 year are Bob Keene, President Elect, Diane Kessler, Secretary, Bud Leuthold, Treasurer, and Cynthia Jessee, immediate past President.

Additional board members are: Everett Jones, John Koppelman, Susan Keene, Duane Kramer, Donna Beutler and Bob Bales.

Mike Paterson was named Kiwanian of the Year for 2020-21. Mike is the chairman of the Program Committee. He has been a member of the Montana District Foundation for 9 years. He has been a member of the club since 2002 and was President in 2010.

Alex Ward

Alex Ward is named president of the Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club in Sept. 2021.

 HANNAH POTES/Gazette Staff
Mike Paterson

Mike Paterson was named Kiwanian of the Year for 2020-2021 in Oct.
