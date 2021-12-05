 Skip to main content
Webb joins Board of Trustees for Community Seven Television

Long-time teacher and journalist, Jaci Webb, has joined the board of trustees for Community Seven Television. Webb serves as director of student publications at Rocky Mountain College and is a columnist and writer for The Laurel Outlook. Community Seven Television is Billings’ only public education and government access channel, providing local media access to the diverse population of Billings.

Jaci Webb

Jaci Webb joins the Board of Trustees for Community Seven Television in November.
