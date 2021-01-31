Welhaven passes seven courses of Certified Financial Planner designation

 Skip to main content
Colton Welhaven, a Registered Investment Advisor and client service rep for Billings-based Buchanan Capital Inc., successfully passed the seven courses of the Certified Financial Planner designation. He is still in the process of completing the required 6,000 hours of experience to obtain the CFP title. Mr. Welhaven holds a Series 7 and Series 66 license and joined Buchanan Capital in June of 2019. Welhaven serves on the Chamber of Commerce NextGen Leadership team, sits on the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation board, and also serves the Big Sky EDA as an Ambassador for Better Off In Billings.

