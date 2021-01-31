Colton Welhaven, a Registered Investment Advisor and client service rep for Billings-based Buchanan Capital Inc., successfully passed the seven courses of the Certified Financial Planner designation. He is still in the process of completing the required 6,000 hours of experience to obtain the CFP title. Mr. Welhaven holds a Series 7 and Series 66 license and joined Buchanan Capital in June of 2019. Welhaven serves on the Chamber of Commerce NextGen Leadership team, sits on the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation board, and also serves the Big Sky EDA as an Ambassador for Better Off In Billings.
Just In
Welhaven passes seven courses of Certified Financial Planner designation
Welhaven passes seven courses of Certified Financial Planner designation
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andy Kautz, Billings, of Sylvan Nursery and Landscaping was awarded first place in the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association’s Best of Mon…
Ryan Newman has been selected by The Bureau of Reclamation’s Missouri Basin Region to serve as the Montana Area Office Manager in Billings. He…
Billings Clinic Foundation welcomes two new board members.
Lukas Seely joins our Century 21 Hometown Brokers family as a native to the Billings community. He has been heavily involved with Comedy/Enter…
Roni Kuzma, Larry Van Atta, and Anne-Marie Wade, Financial Advisers in RBC Wealth Management’s Billings’ office, recently were named to RBC We…