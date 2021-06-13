 Skip to main content
Western Heritage Center receives donation from Stockman Bank

Western Heritage Center, 2009

What is today the home of the Western Heritage Center began as the Parmly Billings Memorial Library. Parmly Billings was the son of Billings' namesake, Frederick Billings, and the only member of the Billings family to live in the city. Parmly Billings died of a serious illness in 1888. His brother, Frederick Billings Jr., donated money for the construction of a library in Parmly's honor. The library was completed in 1901 and had later additions.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette file photo

The Western Heritage Center has received a $12,500 challenge donation from Stockman Bank in support of the center’s 50th Anniversary Landscaping Project. Stockman will match donations up to a total of $12,500.

The Stockman Challenge gift will help WHC meet its fundraising goal for the project. “2021 marks not only the 50th Anniversary of the Western Heritage Center, but also the 120th Anniversary of our home base, the historical Parmly Billings Library,” said Kevin Kooistra, executive director. “We feel this is the right time to make much needed landscaping improvements to revitalize and celebrate the beauty of this historical building and all of the history it holds.”

