Western Heritage Center receives donation from Stockman Bank

The Stockman Challenge gift will help WHC meet its fundraising goal for the project. “2021 marks not only the 50th Anniversary of the Western Heritage Center, but also the 120th Anniversary of our home base, the historical Parmly Billings Library,” said Kevin Kooistra, executive director. “We feel this is the right time to make much needed landscaping improvements to revitalize and celebrate the beauty of this historical building and all of the history it holds.”