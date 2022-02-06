Western Security Bank welcomes Lea Hackey, marketing manager, to their administrative team. In this role, Hackey oversees marketing efforts for Western Security Bank’s seven area locations.

Hackey has an extensive background in marketing, advertising, and philanthropic giving, with a history of implementing successful engagement and outreach efforts in the non-profit industry. She previously was the director of Advancement Marketing & Communications at Rocky Mountain College and development manager at Make-A-Wish Montana.

Hackey graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Advertising, where she met her husband, a Billings native. They moved to Billings in 2016, where they now reside with their two children. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering in the Billings community and exploring Montana with her family.

Hackey can be reached at 406-371-8208 or lhackey@westernsecuritybank.com.

