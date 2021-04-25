Western Security Bank's Katie Michunovich promoted

Katie Michunovich, has been promoted to Business Banker. She will specialize in commercial lending at Western Security Bank where she was most recently a credit analyst. Michunovich has extensive banking experience and has previously held a variety of positions including, contact center client representative and commercial relationship manager. She attended Montana State University and holds degrees in both accounting and management. Michunovich is a life-long Montana resident and has made Billings her home for the past five years.