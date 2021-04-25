 Skip to main content
Western Security Bank's Katie Michunovich promoted

Katie Michunovich, has been promoted to Business Banker. She will specialize in commercial lending at Western Security Bank where she was most recently a credit analyst. Michunovich has extensive banking experience and has previously held a variety of positions including, contact center client representative and commercial relationship manager. She attended Montana State University and holds degrees in both accounting and management. Michunovich is a life-long Montana resident and has made Billings her home for the past five years.

Katie may be reached at 406-238-8814 or by email at KMichunovich@westernsecuritybank.com.

