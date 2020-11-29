White publishes first book

Dr. Victor White, program director of radiologic technology and sonography at City College at Montana State University Billings, recently published his first book, “Selman’s The Fundamentals of Imaging Physics and Radiobiology.” The book is the 10th edition continuation of Joseph Selman’s original publication in 1954.

The topics discussed in the book focus heavily on the physics of x-radiation and imaging technology that occurs in modern radiology.

White obtained an associate’s degree in radiologic technology from Lincoln Land Community College. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in health service administration, a master’s degree in radiologic science, and a master’s degree in environmental studies. He earned a certificate in magnetic resonance imaging, a post-baccalaureate certificate in applied nuclear energy, radiation safety officer training and most recently, a doctorate’s degree in health education.

White has 20 years of radiology teaching experience accompanied by 35 years of practicing radiography. He has been licensed as a radiographer in eight states, but currently practices as a radiographer only in Montana. His book publication joins a list of other notable published works including three case studies, co-author of two journal articles, a dissertation and two technical reports.

