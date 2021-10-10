Wild Birds Unlimited celebrates 20 years

Kathy and John Haigh are the owners of the Billings Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop. They will be celebrating the store’s 20th anniversary Oct. 15-17 with daily specials, prize drawings, refreshments, and product demonstrations.

“We are very excited to continue sharing the hobby of backyard bird feeding with the residents of Billings,” stated John Haigh in a press release. “This hobby is second only in popularity to gardening and is enjoyed by over 53 million Americans. We have participated the hobby for many years and are overjoyed that we can turn our passion into a career.”

The Haighs have big plans for the backyards in the Billings area. They want to make Billings a Certified Habitat Community through the National Wildlife Federation habitat program. Billings would be the second city, as Missoula, already has the designation.

Anniversary celebration activities include daily specials, drawing for a $100 gift card and product demonstrations.

Attendees can also help the birds at this event, too. A portion of sales each day will go to the local Audubon Center; the Montana Raptor Conservation Center; and the local Audubon Chapter.

