Wild Birds Unlimited owners receive award at conference

Kathy and John Haigh, owners of Wild Birds Unlimited, at 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27, recently attended the national conference of Wild Birds Unlimited franchisees. This year, the conference took place virtually. The conference was attended by more than 200 store owners and included a virtual trade show and presentation by Leon Logothetis of “The Kindness Diaries” on Netflix. The Haighs received an award for 15% retail sales growth for 2019. The conference topics centered around the new Wild Birds Unlimited “Save the Songbirds” initiative to garden for wildlife and partnership with the National Wildlife Federation’s Certified Wildlife Habitat Program.