Kirk Williams, owner of ZATO Marketing, was recently named one of the Top 25 Most Influential PPCers in the world for the fifth year in a row by PPC Hero.

Williams has owned ZATO Marketing since 2009 and has grown his company into an internationally known brand. ZATO specializes in PPC Marketing in Google Ads.

For more information, go to zatomarketing.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0