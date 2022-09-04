Williams promoted to commercial loan officer at Stockman Bank

BILLINGS – Blake Williams has been promoted to Commercial Loan Officer for the Stockman Bank Billings Heights location. His responsibilities include developing and servicing all types of commercial loans including construction loans. Blake will also work with business clients to develop cash management strategies to enhance their businesses.

Williams earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration with an emphasis in business management from Carroll College in Helena in 2018. He joined Stockman Bank in 2021 as a commercial loan assistant and most recently served as a credit analyst at the Heights location.

Williams will be active in the community participating in Stockman Bank related events. He is located at 800 Main Street and can be reached at 896-4843.