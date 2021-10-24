 Skip to main content
Wilson and Dahl promoted to manager at Billings' Anderson ZurMuehlen

Dylan Dahl, CPA, has recently been promoted to manager in AZ’s Billings location. Dahl has over five years experience proving quality attest and consulting services to his clients and serves on the Valuation Litigation and Insurance Specialty Teams for the firm. Dahl holds a bachelor's degree in business and information technology with an emphasis in accounting, marketing, and management from Montana Tech. He has been with the firm since 2016.

Jordan Wilson, CPA, has recently been promoted to manager in AZ’s Billings location. Wilson has over four years of experience providing quality attest and consulting services to her clients and serves on the Employee Benefit Plans Specialty Team for the firm. Wilson holds a bachelor's degree in business with an emphasis in Accounting from Montana State University and a master's degree in accountancy from the University of South Dakota. She has been with the firm since 2018.

Jordan Wilson

Dylan Dahl

