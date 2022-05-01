Wilson joins Town & Country Supply Association as sales agronomist

Bill Wilson has joined Town & Country Supply Association as a sales agronomist. Wilson has deep roots in agriculture, as he grew up farming and ranching in western Nebraska. He earned a bachelor's degree in agroecology, with a focus on soil science, from the University of Wyoming. He is also an expert in entomology, plant pathology, weed science, and general agricultural sustainability. Wilson has coached Little League baseball for many years, in addition to volunteering on local search and rescue teams. In his free time, he enjoys working on his lawn and garden, spending time with his family, and riding motorcycles. Wilson may be reached at (406) 208-7311 or bwilson@tandcsupply.com.