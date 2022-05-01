 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilson joins Town & Country Supply Association as sales agronomist

  • 0
Bill Wilson

Bill Wilson joins the team at Town & Country Supply Association as a sales agronomist.

 Courtesy photo

Bill Wilson has joined Town & Country Supply Association as a sales agronomist. Wilson has deep roots in agriculture, as he grew up farming and ranching in western Nebraska. He earned a bachelor's degree in agroecology, with a focus on soil science, from the University of Wyoming. He is also an expert in entomology, plant pathology, weed science, and general agricultural sustainability. Wilson has coached Little League baseball for many years, in addition to volunteering on local search and rescue teams. In his free time, he enjoys working on his lawn and garden, spending time with his family, and riding motorcycles. Wilson may be reached at (406) 208-7311 or bwilson@tandcsupply.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News