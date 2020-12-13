Wipfli announces new employees, promotions

Wipfli LLP CPAs and Consultants recently announced new team members and promotions.
New employees include: Kira Niemi, Specialist I; Jacob Parker, Staff Accountant; Caitie Montoya, Senior Accountant; Emil Soderberg Svensson, Senior Accountant; Jenna Schaefer, Staff Accountant; Breanna Green, Specialist I; Jewell Trogdon, Consultant I; Tanner Newman, Specialist II; Wendy Armer, Consultant I; and Jessica Schmitz, Staff Accountant.
Promotions include: Emil Soderberg Svensson, Manager; Jamie Hovey, Manager, Tax; D’Dea Pond, Manager, Tax; Bobbi Bjordahl, Senior Accountant; Wes Hofer, Senior Accountant; Kori Bender, Senior Administrative Assistant; Rachel Hammond, Senior Learning & Development Specialist; Kira Niemi, Specialist II; and Stephanie Kirkpatrick, Staff Accountant.
