 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wipfli announces new employees, promotions

Wipfli announces new employees, promotions

{{featured_button_text}}

Wipfli LLP CPAs and Consultants recently announced new team members and promotions.

New employees include: Kira Niemi, Specialist I; Jacob Parker, Staff Accountant; Caitie Montoya, Senior Accountant; Emil Soderberg Svensson, Senior Accountant; Jenna Schaefer, Staff Accountant; Breanna Green, Specialist I; Jewell Trogdon, Consultant I; Tanner Newman, Specialist II; Wendy Armer, Consultant I; and Jessica Schmitz, Staff Accountant.

Promotions include: Emil Soderberg Svensson, Manager; Jamie Hovey, Manager, Tax; D’Dea Pond, Manager, Tax; Bobbi Bjordahl, Senior Accountant; Wes Hofer, Senior Accountant; Kori Bender, Senior Administrative Assistant; Rachel Hammond, Senior Learning & Development Specialist; Kira Niemi, Specialist II; and Stephanie Kirkpatrick, Staff Accountant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News