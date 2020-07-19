Wiscomb named Wildlife Disease Biologist of the Year

Gerald “Jerry” Wiscomb, of Billings, was recently named the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Wildlife Disease Biologist of the Year.
Wiscomb is one of more than 30 wildlife disease biologists nationwide working for the USDA Wildlife Services’ National Wildlife Disease Program. The NWDP assists federal, tribal and state agencies; universities; and nongovernmental organizations in addressing wildlife diseases that may impact the public, U.S. livestock and poultry, or our nation’s natural resources by sampling thousands of wild animals each year for wildlife diseases of agricultural and human health concerns.
Wiscomb was selected for his professionalism and service to wildlife disease surveillance and emergency response efforts. During 2019, he organized and completed a largescale plague mitigation project to protect endangered black-footed ferrets in Montana. He also participated in one of the first pilot studies looking at the effectiveness of trained wildlife disease detector dogs to find avian influenza virus in the environment, and continues to assist USDA Veterinary Services’ experts with bison brucellosis activities in Yellowstone National Park. Wiscomb is also involved in Montana’s emergency response planning for the possible transboundary immigration of feral swine from Canada.
Additionally, hecompleted multiple deployments as a first responder to help with USDA’s efforts to control the outbreak of Exotic Newcastle Disease in California.
Wiscomb began working with Wildlife Services in 1998 as a specialist in Sacramento County, California. In 2004, he became one of the first wildlife disease biologists for the NWDP and eventually relocated to Montana in 2007, Utah in 2016, then back to Montana in 2019.
