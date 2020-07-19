Wiscomb named Wildlife Disease Biologist of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gerald “Jerry” Wiscomb, of Billings, was recently named the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2019 Wildlife Disease Biologist of the Year.

Wiscomb is one of more than 30 wildlife disease biologists nationwide working for the USDA Wildlife Services’ National Wildlife Disease Program. The NWDP assists federal, tribal and state agencies; universities; and nongovernmental organizations in addressing wildlife diseases that may impact the public, U.S. livestock and poultry, or our nation’s natural resources by sampling thousands of wild animals each year for wildlife diseases of agricultural and human health concerns.

Wiscomb was selected for his professionalism and service to wildlife disease surveillance and emergency response efforts. During 2019, he organized and completed a largescale plague mitigation project to protect endangered black-footed ferrets in Montana. He also participated in one of the first pilot studies looking at the effectiveness of trained wildlife disease detector dogs to find avian influenza virus in the environment, and continues to assist USDA Veterinary Services’ experts with bison brucellosis activities in Yellowstone National Park. Wiscomb is also involved in Montana’s emergency response planning for the possible transboundary immigration of feral swine from Canada.