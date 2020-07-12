Wiser named General Manager of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tina Wiser, general manager at Hilton Garden Inn, was recently awarded the 2019 General Manager of the Year Award by Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group for her outstanding service at the Hilton Garden Inn Billings.

Wiser has worked at the hotel since its development team broke ground in 2007 and was appointed general manager in 2015. Prior to being appointed, she served as accounting and human resources manager.

Under her leadership, the Hilton Garden Inn Billings was the only property to achieve balanced scorecard results two years in a row within the portfolio, including the following achievements:

Positive RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) Growth in 2018 and 2019.

Top 10% guest satisfaction scores in 2018; Top 20% guest satisfaction scores in 2019.

Highest profit flow-through rate in 2019 within the portfolio.

She also holds one of the lowest turnover rates in the company.

In addition to her work at Hilton Garden Inn, Wiser served on the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association board for five years. In 2019, she also received the Lodging Persons of the Year Award from the organization. She has also sat on the board for the Yellowstone County Lodging Association as president for three years and for the West End Exchange Club of Billings two and a half years.

