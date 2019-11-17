Tina Wiser, general manager at the Hilton Garden Inn, and Alex Tyson, executive director at Visit Billings, were recently awarded by the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association during its annual awards banquet in Missoula.
Wiser received the Lodging Persons of the Year Award. She is a member of the MLHA board of directors and active in local tourism organizations.
Tyson received the association’s Tourism Friend of the Year Award for her effective leadership and abilities.