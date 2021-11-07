Wittman promoted at Stockman Bank

Misty Wittman has been promoted to assistant vice president, consumer loan officer for the Stockman Bank Billings Shiloh location. Her responsibilities include administering installment loans, lines of credit and home equity loan portfolios, along with assisting clients with their financial needs.

Wittman brings over 20 years of banking experience to the position, which includes personal banking, customer relations, new accounts and business development. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2012 and most recently served as a personal banking officer.

Wittman is active in the community, serving as a board member for the Laurel Exchange Club and is a member of the Billings Chamber Leadership Alumni Task Force. She is also involved in Stockman Bank related events.

She is located at 1450 Shiloh Road and may be reached at 655-3907.

