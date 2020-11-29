WWC Engineering CEO, board named Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year

Brady Lewis, CEO at WWC (Western Water Consultants) Engineering and the WWC Engineering board of directors are the recipients of the 2020 Wyoming Small Business Persons of the Year award.

Members of WWC Engineering's board of directors include Greg Reid, branch manager of WWC’s Billings office.

The annual award is designed to highlight the Wyoming small business that best exemplifies longevity, growth and community involvement.

Now in its 40th year of business, the firm began with offices in Sheridan and Laramie, Wyoming, and now has additional locations in Casper, Wyoming; Billings; and Helena. Approximately 100 employees work for WWC, making it Wyoming’s largest member firm of the American Council of Engineering Companies.

WWC initially focused on water resource engineering, but now also provides mine and reclamation plan design and permitting, municipal engineering services, highway design and surveying.

WWC also supports local communities by providing donations, matching employee donations, pro-bono professional services, volunteer opportunities for employees and sponsorships.

For more information, go to wwcengineering.com.

