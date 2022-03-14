Wylee Simenson wins Western Ranch Supply Future Generation award

In February, Western Ranch Supply selected its second Future Generation Youth of the Month. Awarded to Wylee Simenson from Chinook. Wylee is an extraordinary young man who is heavily involved in his community in many different aspects; from starting the community garden to helping host resident birthday parties at Sweet Memorial Nursing Home, he is always ready to lend a helping hand.

Wylee uses his passion in agriculture and the show industry to give back to his community. Wylee spends his summer hosting a weekly beef and lamb showmanship and fitting clinic. Wylee has expanded this clinic from just his county to surrounding counties as well. His leadership shines through by being involved in 4-H and FFA. Wylee currently is the Chinook FFA’s Reporter and his 4H club President.

Wylee is extremely passionate about his cattle herd and showing. He spends countless hours in the barn doing chores, helping calve, and making sure his cattle are in tip top shape. To help advance himself in the angus industry, Wylee is serving on the Junior Angus Association as an ambassador.

Western Ranch Supply is gifting Wylee $500. Western Ranch Supply was incorporated in 1954. Ray Frank and Tom Warsinske became partners in 1957.

For more information, visit WesternRanchSupply.com or contact us at sales@WesternRanchSupply.com.

