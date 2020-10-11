Yackley promoted at Stockman Bank

Melissa Yackley was promoted to vice president, branch manager of Stockman Bank King Avenue. Her responsibilities include overseeing bank operations, management and employee supervision, and all lending activities.

Yackley brings more than 15 years of banking experience to the position, which includes commercial lending and business development. She was previously vice president, commercial loan officer at the Stockman Bank King Avenue office.

Yackley earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. She is active in the community serving on the boards of directors of the Alberta Bair Theater and Family Services, as well as a member of the Billings Kiwanis Club.

Yackley takes over for Tim Ludewig who was the previous branch manager of Stockman Bank King Avenue. Ludewig recently relocated to Missoula to serve as vice president, commercial lender for the Stockman Bank Missoula market.

Yackley's office is at 2700 King Ave. W. She may be reached by calling 406-655-2728.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0