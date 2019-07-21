Anita Yampradit recently joined Black Orchid Beauty as a hair designer. She specializes in hair cutting, styling and coloring, and facial waxing for women and men.
She was previously a hair designer at Blanco Blanco for 10 years, having been recruited in 2009 after graduating from Blanco Blanco Cosmetology School.
Yampradit has completed advanced training in color and precision cutting, and has traveled to Chicago, Seattle and Denver to stay up to date on the latest trends and styles.
Having studied art in college, Yampradit has always gravitated toward art and design, giving her a creative edge to color and design.
Yampradit is accepting new and former clients at Black Orchid Beauty at 2049 Broadwater Ave. To schedule an appointment, go to vagaro.com/anitayampraditllc or call her at 545-9676.