 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber

Yellowstone Boys & Girls Club CEO recognized as MVP

  • 0
Brian Dennis

Brian Dennis

Brian Dennis, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County was recently recognized for being the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Government Relations MVP. The award is given to a Club professional across the national movement who has shown commitment and passion in advocating for the youth at the local, state and federal level of government. Brian Dennis has been a consistent and dedicated voice at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ National Day of advocacy, a roll he also fills at Montana’s own state Legislature Days. Dennis has shares that same dependability through his service and staffing of the Club’s State Alliance for the last 15 years, making him very deserving of this award.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon and Rite Aid Limit Emergency Contraception Purchases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News