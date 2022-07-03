Yellowstone Boys & Girls Club CEO recognized as MVP

Brian Dennis, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County was recently recognized for being the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Government Relations MVP. The award is given to a Club professional across the national movement who has shown commitment and passion in advocating for the youth at the local, state and federal level of government. Brian Dennis has been a consistent and dedicated voice at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ National Day of advocacy, a roll he also fills at Montana’s own state Legislature Days. Dennis has shares that same dependability through his service and staffing of the Club’s State Alliance for the last 15 years, making him very deserving of this award.