Yellowstone Cellars & Winery named to ‘Best Underrated U.S. Wineries’ list

TravelAwaits.com recently named Yellowstone Cellars & Winery to its list of the best underrated U.S. Wineries Outside of California.

Opened in November 2010, Yellowstone Cellars & Winery uses hand-picked grapes grown in Washington’s Yakima Valley to produce about 3,700 cases of French oak barrel-aged wines per year.

The winery also features a wine bar and tasting room, plus food including made-in-house flatbreads and pizzas, and gourmet cheeses and meats. Free, live music by local and touring musicians is offered every Friday and Saturday night, in addition to the winery’s weekly Open Mic Night.

In 2019, the winery was recognized as the Best Winery in Montana in House Beautiful’s online list of Best Wineries in Every State.

Owned by winemaker Clint Peck, Yellowstone Cellars & Winery is at 1335 Holiday Circle and may may be reached at 281-8400 or yellowstonecellars.com.

