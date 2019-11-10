The Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center at RiverStone Health earned re-accreditation through the National Children’s Alliance following an extensive application and site review. The Children’s Advocacy Center puts the needs of victims first as it responds to allegations of child abuse. As the legal system works to protect child victims of abuse, CACs are committed to ensuring that children feel safe, comfortable, and respected throughout the legal investigation and prosecution of offenders.
CACs across the country undergo re-accreditation every five years to ensure adherence to evidence-based best practices.
The Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center started in June of 2012 and its collaboration with RiverStone Health began in 2018. The CAC serves Yellowstone and surrounding counties and since receiving accreditation in 2014, the center has conducted 861 interviews.