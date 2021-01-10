Yost receives 2020 Agricultural Excellence Award

Karen Yost, vice president of Nutra-Lix, Inc was awarded The Billings Chamber 2020 Agricultural Excellence Award sponsored by Stockman Bank. This award is presented to an individual, organization, or family who has made a significant impact in the local agriculture industry.

Yost is a member of and a past president of both Montana Agri-Women and American Agri-Women and is a member of several other agriculture industry organizations. She and her husband, along with their daughters Katie Yost and Kellie Kittelmann, own and operate Nutra-Lix, Inc., a local feed supplement company.

Yost was presented with the award by the Billings Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Ag Committee Chair Tierani Brusett of Stockman Bank, and Courtney Kibblewhite of Northern Broadcasting. Yost will be celebrated during the Chamber’s inaugural Ag Celebration Week presented by Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30, 2021.

