YWCA Billings CEO speaking at White House Listening Session regarding the need for a U.S. national action plan to address gender-based violence

YWCA Billings CEO, Merry Lee Olson is one of eight national experts selected to speak with White House leadership on Dec. 16 to discuss the development of the first-ever U.S. National Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence (GBVNAP). They will be joined by Rosie Hidalgo, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Adviser on GBVNAP, and Carrie Bettinger-Lopez, Special Adviser to the White House Gender Policy Council.

The session provides an opportunity for YWCA leaders to provide direct input into the formulation of the GBVNAP. Olson will discuss how YWCA Billings has developed and strengthened an integrated continuum of services that address emergency, transitional and long-term housing and support services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

YWCA Billings, a 501(c) 3 non-profit, has been operating continuously since 1907; serving women and children who are victims of violence and poverty in Billings and the seven surrounding counties that span central Montana and the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. The organization’s mission is to save and change lives by providing services that help people transition from a life of violence and poverty to becoming gainfully employed and leading self-sustaining lives.

The GBVNAP is an outgrowth of the National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality that was released by the Biden Administration in October. The National Strategy includes a specific focus on preventing and responding to gender-based violence, and notes: “Gender-based violence is endemic in homes, schools, workplaces, the military, communities, and online — and far too often a hallmark of conflict and humanitarian crises.

