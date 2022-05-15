 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TDS Fiber selling door-to-door in Billings

TDS Fiber employees have begun going door-to-door in Billings contacting residents about the company’s 2Gig internet, TV and phone services.

The company’s associates will be wearing apparel with the company logo prominently displayed. Associates will have a name badge and can provide customers with an identification card.

If customers decide they would like to sign up for service, they will be asked to swipe their credit card on a card-reading machine. TDS associates do not have access to the credit card information. TDS uses a secure, third-party vendor to collect and safeguard credit card information.

TDS is pleased to expand their fiber network in Billings. With the building of this fiber-to-the-home network, TDS will ultimately connect more than 50,000 homes and businesses across the great city of Billings.

With progress, unfortunately, there are unscrupulous individuals that may say they work for TDS to gain access to a person's home or personal information. Please keep in mind that TDS associates wear TDS apparel, a name badge, and will provide customers with an identification card.

If you believe you are a victim of identity theft, please contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) online at IdentityTheft.gov or by phone at 1-877-438-4338.

