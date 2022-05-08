TDS Telecom donates $15,000 to the West End Exchange Club

TDS Telecom, which is providing TDS Fiber to Billings, is pleased to donate $15,000 to the West End Exchange Club, which will be used to sponsor community programs and Movies in the Park.

TDS is currently constructing a 500-mile fiber-to-the home network in Billings, which will ultimately connect more than 50,000 homes and businesses across the community.

The West End Exchange Club funds programs that work toward protecting and healing children, the community and veterans. Some of the organizations the West End Exchange Club will grant funding to include Tumbleweed, Family Tree Center, Veterans Meat Locker, Zoo Montana, school food pantries, YWCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Club, and more.

“The West End Exchange Club is thrilled to receive this $15,000 donation from TDS Fiber for our Summer Movie Series in collaboration with Firefly Outdoor Media. This amazing partnership with TDS will help us continue our mission of serving: Kids, Community, Veterans and a Prevention of Child Abuse right here in Billings and beyond,” said Region 2 Vice President Leif Welhaven of the West End Exchange Club.

Area residents can visit www.tdsfiber.com to register for service, monitor the progress of the build, and sign up for notifications about the new service.

