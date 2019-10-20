Rock31, Billings’ entrepreneur program powered by Big Sky Economic Development will host TechStars Startup Weekend, on the campus of Montana State University Billings, Nov. 1-3.
Startup Weekends connect people with tools and resources and other passionate people to work together to build a strong, successful business, according to a news release from organizers.
The event is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas, join a team filled with mentors and technical/business experts, create a prototype of an idea, validate the business idea, receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, and 54 hours later share the final results with the community. Entrepreneurs can learn how to create a real company, work with the best mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors, all who are ready to help entrepreneurs with their start-up ideas.
The ideas pitched and the problems set out to be solved can span social, educational, financial, environmental, or other issues. Startup Weekend is great for anyone who is passionate about developing creative solutions to big problems.
Cost to attend is $99, and includes food and coffee. For more information, or to register, go to rock31.org/events.