 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry Powlesland of Laurel joins American Angus Association

  • 0

Terry Powlesland, of Laurel, is a new member of the American Angus Association, a national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered angus.

The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TDS Fiber expands Billings workforce

TDS Fiber expands Billings workforce

TDS Fiber recently hired the following 17 associates in Billings as the company continues to increase its presence in the community with a total of 22 associates employed:

Watch Now: Related Video

Major credit card mistakes to avoid when times are tough

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News