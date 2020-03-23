Tester, Democrats hold out for transparency in blocking COVID-19 rescue bill

“We know the refund on the dorms and dining hall are going to be the big-ticket item. We can see that that could go as high as $14 million for the system,” Trevor said. “I would say Bozeman is probably half of that number and then the rest of the campuses make up the other half.

The other $4 million in university costs come from a mix of things. The largest costs are related to shifting to online classes, and also online student support services. There are also pre-paid off-campus study events for which students have to be reimbursed. And there is a list of events booked at college campuses, for which money has to be returned.

Tester told McConnell that more had to be done to help local and tribal governments faced with a pandemic none had the wherewithal to deal with alone. Non-federal agencies needed access to funding, issued or borrowed. Similarly, he pushed for community block grants and small business loans, as well as an intermediary re-lending program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.