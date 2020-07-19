Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, June 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Mitch Byrd Exteriors, 907 Kale Drive, 855-5722
Fun Trade Inc., 1819 Grand Ave., 601-1242
Statewide Construction, 22 Prince Of Wales Drive, 696-5211
Chalet Market, 401 N. 31st St.
JC Enterprise, 3221 Banff Ave., No. 1, 672-3151
Underdog Construction, 3955 Trailwood Drive, 426-8359
Amilia LLC, 1460 Canyon Trail Road, 661-2332
Northwest Construction/Contracting LLC, 1140 First Ave. N., No. 218, 598-0717
Black Eagle Construction, 1709 First Ave. N., 661-3354
TKO Construction Inc., Pompeys Pillar, 694-5693
Generation Elite Lawn Care, 1725 Morocco Drive, 591-3043
Adan's Construction LLC, Sherman, Texas, 903-357-3113
Henry Keith, 610 S. 44th St. W., No. 4-210, 606-9742
Crown Contracting Inc., Yucca Valley, Calif., 760-203-1733
Concierge Cinda, 2312 Louise Lane, 208-4204
Farmco Diesel Fueling LLC, 5053 Jellison Road, Building 2, 698-9684
Lilac Garden Designs LLC, 1808 Lone Pine Drive, 281-8998
American Classic Pizzeria, 1116 16th St. W., No. 8, 248-4700
Phoenix Roofing Design, 3455 Old Hardin Road, No. 26, 223-6475
Lashed and More, 2116 Broadwater Ave., 702-6809
Brinson Hardwood Designs, 2034 Briarwood Blvd., 671-8000
Kaw Labor Service, 248 Westchester Square S., 598-0972
Raw Contracting, 907 Copper Valley Circle, 672-9112
1212 Boutique, 1212 Grand Ave., 371-6217
Badlands Concrete Construction Inc., Savage, 478-4691
Arbor Masters, Worden, 208-0157
Christopher Lee Reese, 120 N. 24th St., No. 14, 899-5490
Caufield Construction, 1234 Steffanich Drive, 855-0627
Racka Nails Roofing, 318 Dani St., 281-3163
Mountain West Gallery, 2804 Minnesota Ave., 690-8276
Fleury Ventures, 2730 Cass Lane, 245-3110
Jeanotte Multiplex, 369 Westchester Square S., 690-5640
House of Fadez, 14½ S. 27th St., 591-2704
Wilona Betzen, LE, Skin & Brow Studio, 2048 Overland Ave., Suite 102C, 780-1044
Muzzle Loader/Powder Horn Lounge, 4912 Laurel Road, 259-1942
Bulletproof Insulation LLC, 3830 Duck Creek Road, 670-8182
Precious Nails and Spa, 1212 Grand Ave., No. 15, 281-3490
Big Sky Detailing, 910 S. 27th St., 998-8574
Mach 5 Services LLC, 2601 Arnold Lane, 591-3247
Shifting Sands, 27 Shiloh Road, No. 7, 360-303-7881
Bella Vita Spa, 149 Shiloh Road, Ste. 7, 702-1925
Clear Line Exteriors, 1842 Canary Ave., 672-9441
Montana Pure Source, 2109 Poly Drive, 672-9677
Ken Allen, 1844 Old Hardin Road, 671-2735
Evergreen Cafe, 1540 13th St. W., 200-7407
Paradise Valley Construction, LLC, 6800 Lakeshore Drive, 281-2817
All Fun & Games, 1116 16th St. W., 534-9526
Fortress Developments Inc., Baker, 853-0941
Pharm406 Inc., 1410 38th St. W., 262-3098
Beartooth Property Inspections LLC, 2680 Patricia Lane, 425-1349
Financial Consulting Solutions Group Inc., Redman, Wash., 425-867-1802
Nerd Rager, 1140 First Ave. N., 690-8878
Response Ability Builders, 1193 El Rancho Drive, 425-336-9820
Richard Construction, Park City, 855-5016
Montana Made Builders, 1202 Harvard Ave., 633-5680
Classy Home Improvement LLC, 1225 Lake Elmo Drive, No. A106, 307-321-9688
Hilt Enterprises, Lehi, Utah, 949-922-4906
Backwoods Casting & Crafts LLC, 2123 Clark Ave., 690-4481
Zest Billings LLC, 110 N. 29th St., 596-0492
Hometek, 3038 Mactavish Circle, 855-0642
Rajeunir Black Caviar, 300 S. 24th St. W., 617-806-6736
Highlyf LLC, 15 E. Almadin Lane, 599-7598
JLE Construction of Montana, Laurel, 606-0956
Timelily, 1120 St. Johns Ave.
Drop Tine Landscaping, 1828 Wyoming Ave., 696-5587
Sheridan Enterprise, 8825 Lipp Road, 208-2478
Fletcher's Painting, 5006 Danford Drive, No. 5, 647-4494
Vander Voort Construction, 2755 Sagehill Road, 855-9469
Alladin Lock & Security Inc., 804 Broadwater Ave., 259-7215
KLS Martin LP, Jacksonville, Fla., 904-641-7746
Dan Hart Patrol Service LLC, Upton, Wyo., 307-468-2679
Rachael Bahre LLC, 1130 Evergreen Drive, 970-980-5143
Montana Trailhead Inn, 5500 Midland Road, 238-8941
A-Team Home Improvements, 855 Joyce Circle, 850-8022
Dolar Excavation LLC, 2928 Daystar Drive, 200-0062
Chow Now LLC, 650 Declaration Ave., 672-8471
Yellowstone Valley Tool Truck LLC, 1252 Cottonwood Blvd., 697-2640
Kira Pertuit, 1218 Oakland Drive, 661-3473
Haman Enterprises, 1414 Crawford Drive, 200-4835
Kinder Inflatables, 304 S. 52nd St. W., 696-9408
