Business licenses

Business licenses

{{featured_button_text}}

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, June 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Mitch Byrd Exteriors, 907 Kale Drive, 855-5722

Fun Trade Inc., 1819 Grand Ave., 601-1242

Statewide Construction, 22 Prince Of Wales Drive, 696-5211

Chalet Market, 401 N. 31st St.

JC Enterprise, 3221 Banff Ave., No. 1, 672-3151

Underdog Construction, 3955 Trailwood Drive, 426-8359

Amilia LLC, 1460 Canyon Trail Road, 661-2332

Northwest Construction/Contracting LLC, 1140 First Ave. N., No. 218, 598-0717

Black Eagle Construction, 1709 First Ave. N., 661-3354

TKO Construction Inc., Pompeys Pillar, 694-5693

Generation Elite Lawn Care, 1725 Morocco Drive, 591-3043

Adan's Construction LLC, Sherman, Texas, 903-357-3113

Henry Keith, 610 S. 44th St. W., No. 4-210, 606-9742

Crown Contracting Inc., Yucca Valley, Calif., 760-203-1733

Concierge Cinda, 2312 Louise Lane, 208-4204

Farmco Diesel Fueling LLC, 5053 Jellison Road, Building 2, 698-9684

Lilac Garden Designs LLC, 1808 Lone Pine Drive, 281-8998

American Classic Pizzeria, 1116 16th St. W., No. 8, 248-4700

Phoenix Roofing Design, 3455 Old Hardin Road, No. 26, 223-6475

Lashed and More, 2116 Broadwater Ave., 702-6809

Brinson Hardwood Designs, 2034 Briarwood Blvd., 671-8000

Kaw Labor Service, 248 Westchester Square S., 598-0972

Raw Contracting, 907 Copper Valley Circle, 672-9112

1212 Boutique, 1212 Grand Ave., 371-6217

Badlands Concrete Construction Inc., Savage, 478-4691

Arbor Masters, Worden, 208-0157

Christopher Lee Reese, 120 N. 24th St., No. 14, 899-5490

Caufield Construction, 1234 Steffanich Drive, 855-0627

Racka Nails Roofing, 318 Dani St., 281-3163

Mountain West Gallery, 2804 Minnesota Ave., 690-8276

Fleury Ventures, 2730 Cass Lane, 245-3110

Jeanotte Multiplex, 369 Westchester Square S., 690-5640

House of Fadez, 14½ S. 27th St., 591-2704

Wilona Betzen, LE, Skin & Brow Studio, 2048 Overland Ave., Suite 102C, 780-1044

Muzzle Loader/Powder Horn Lounge, 4912 Laurel Road, 259-1942

Bulletproof Insulation LLC, 3830 Duck Creek Road, 670-8182

Precious Nails and Spa, 1212 Grand Ave., No. 15, 281-3490

Big Sky Detailing, 910 S. 27th St., 998-8574

Mach 5 Services LLC, 2601 Arnold Lane, 591-3247

Shifting Sands, 27 Shiloh Road, No. 7, 360-303-7881

Bella Vita Spa, 149 Shiloh Road, Ste. 7, 702-1925

Clear Line Exteriors, 1842 Canary Ave., 672-9441

Montana Pure Source, 2109 Poly Drive, 672-9677

Ken Allen, 1844 Old Hardin Road, 671-2735

Evergreen Cafe, 1540 13th St. W., 200-7407

Paradise Valley Construction, LLC, 6800 Lakeshore Drive, 281-2817

All Fun & Games, 1116 16th St. W., 534-9526

Fortress Developments Inc., Baker, 853-0941

Pharm406 Inc., 1410 38th St. W., 262-3098

Beartooth Property Inspections LLC, 2680 Patricia Lane, 425-1349

Financial Consulting Solutions Group Inc., Redman, Wash., 425-867-1802

Nerd Rager, 1140 First Ave. N., 690-8878

Response Ability Builders, 1193 El Rancho Drive, 425-336-9820

Richard Construction, Park City, 855-5016

Montana Made Builders, 1202 Harvard Ave., 633-5680

Classy Home Improvement LLC, 1225 Lake Elmo Drive, No. A106, 307-321-9688

Hilt Enterprises, Lehi, Utah, 949-922-4906

Backwoods Casting & Crafts LLC, 2123 Clark Ave., 690-4481

Zest Billings LLC, 110 N. 29th St., 596-0492

Hometek, 3038 Mactavish Circle, 855-0642

Rajeunir Black Caviar, 300 S. 24th St. W., 617-806-6736

Highlyf LLC, 15 E. Almadin Lane, 599-7598

JLE Construction of Montana, Laurel, 606-0956

Timelily, 1120 St. Johns Ave.

Drop Tine Landscaping, 1828 Wyoming Ave., 696-5587

Sheridan Enterprise, 8825 Lipp Road, 208-2478

Fletcher's Painting, 5006 Danford Drive, No. 5, 647-4494

Vander Voort Construction, 2755 Sagehill Road, 855-9469

Alladin Lock & Security Inc., 804 Broadwater Ave., 259-7215

KLS Martin LP, Jacksonville, Fla., 904-641-7746

Dan Hart Patrol Service LLC, Upton, Wyo., 307-468-2679

Rachael Bahre LLC, 1130 Evergreen Drive, 970-980-5143

Montana Trailhead Inn, 5500 Midland Road, 238-8941

A-Team Home Improvements, 855 Joyce Circle, 850-8022

Dolar Excavation LLC, 2928 Daystar Drive, 200-0062

Chow Now LLC, 650 Declaration Ave., 672-8471

Yellowstone Valley Tool Truck LLC, 1252 Cottonwood Blvd., 697-2640

Kira Pertuit, 1218 Oakland Drive, 661-3473

Haman Enterprises, 1414 Crawford Drive, 200-4835

Kinder Inflatables, 304 S. 52nd St. W., 696-9408

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News