Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, May. 1 to May. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Autumns Final Touch, 421 Lordwith Dr #5, (541) 669-1307
Leaffilter North LLC, 1375 4th Ave N STE A-B, (800) 290-6106
The Canyon House, 2115 Canyon Dr, (406) 869-0808
Attorney Title LLC, 2223 Montana Ave STE L02, (406) 534-3344
Barn Fresh 406, 4136 Stone St, (406) 860-5820
Big Sky Taxi Service LLC, 1385 Highway 87 E #34, (406) 970-3066
Big Sky Kombucha, Inc, 1540 13th Street W, (406) 860-4109
Meadowlark Sprinklers, 1228 Yellowstone Ave, (406) 855-6221
Absolute Serenity Cleaning, 249 Ashley CT W, (406) 794-8009
Squared Up, 8400 Danford Rd, (406)633-3391
Barn Door Creations LLC, 118 N 3rd St, (406) 861-1781
BWB Ventures LLC, 2020 Fox Rd, (386) 965-2420
Harris Remodeling & Construction, 2908 Weaver Ave, (406) 438-1913
Andabel Art and Design, 3390 Canyon Dr C20, (406) 696-9056
Retreat to Wellness LC, 1643 Lewis Ave Suite 2, (406) 927-5554
Big Swirl, 3000 La Paz Dr, (406) 861-7757
Marvelous Construction, 2707 13th St W #4, (210) 789-2965
Crazy Taco MT, 611 Washington Ave, (406) 530-5825
Rent A Mom Cleaning, 1431 Sourdough Ln #6, (406) 690-7189
Constructable Designs, 417 Everett Dr, (406) 861-2572
406 Wingz, 820 ½ Lewis Ave, (406) 861-6165
Rosa’s Cleaning, 62 Nugget Dr, (406) 633-3767
Ybarra’s Contracting LLC, 678 Garden Ave, (406) 647-1362
Maegan Stabenow Photography, 27 Monroe St, (775) 335-7262
Magic City 3D LLC, 703 25th St W, (406) 690-9232
Montana Medical Academy Inc, 4001 Bell Ave, (406) 697-2332
Harris Excavation LLC, 18 Halo Dr, (406) 580-9353
Cleaning Wiz, 610 S 44th St W Apt 1-205, (406) 850-7190
Bridge Therapy Solutions, 1429 Avenue E, (406) 672-2644
H & K Electric LLC, 746 Avenue B #3, (406) 598-8877
Northwest Consulting and Construction LLC, 29 Powder River Lane, (406) 426-0806
Brubaker Developers LLC, 1720 Davis Creek Rd, (406) 812-0345
Beartooth Barbershop LLC, 2719 Montana Ave, (209) 890-6989
Finalsite, Glastonbury, CT, (860) 362-0194
Jahzriel Peak, 1314 Avenue F, (503) 887-0734
Patti Barkell, Inc, 2048 Overland Ave STE 101, (406) 672-2914
Grizzly Peak Excavation LLC, 824 Clark Ave, (406) 690-2656
Flo-rite Rain Gutters, 1241 Lynn Ave, (406) 591-7780
Quesenberry Electrical Contracting, 1607 Cook Ave, (406) 223-8701
Logi Bear Construction and Remodeling, 4411 Battlin Bears Way #2, (406) 949-0105
Black Widow Entertainment, 2615 8th Ave N, (714) 335-5332
All Clean’d Up, 1633 Lynn Ave, (406) 209-4760
Peaklogix LLC, Midlothian, VA, (804) 814-9273
Blue Moon Construction, 1406 Watson Peak Rd, (406) 698-7827
Mountain Man Pest Control, 10 Princess Anne Pl, (406) 696-1980
Revive Mountain, 1101 Miles Ave, (406) 702-5029
Pulsing to Wellness, 304 N 29th St, (406) 690-9459
Surgi-Care Inc, 100 N 27th St STE 315, (406) 259-9546
Huckleberry Remodel And Design LLC, 1235 Grand Ave, (206) 227-5519
Swans Custom Coatings, 411 J Waldo Way, (406) 633-1941
RPM Contracting LLC, 720 Blackhawk St, (406) 671-4858
Rich Earl Contracting, 26 Sheri Ln, (406) 647-8033
Turner Painting, 330 W Daffodil Dr #B, (406) 207-3463
Western Knife Co, 3285 Canyon Dr #39, (406) 850-1325
Elk Creek Kitchens LLC, 5385 Collier Rd, (406) 417-7177
Kristina Allardice, 501 S 44th St W Apt 2209, (949) 636-2145
Herman Moving LLC, 1039 Howard Ave, (406) 670-0546
Sober Beginnings (AVENUE C), 519 Avenue C, (406) 839-7405
Sober Beginnings (Gloxinia), 3025 Gloxinia Dr, (406) 839-7405
DTS Pallets LLC, 1720 Lampman Dr, (406) 896-3433
Natural By Nature, 3333 2nd Ave N, (406) 690-8713
Michelle’s Palette, 34 19th St W, (406) 670-6440
Edie Couch, 132 Clark Ave, (406) 679-3228
All Star Painting, 1014 Sunhaven Dr, (406) 656-6689
Step (N 19th), 1111 N 19th St, (406) 248-2055
Step (Parkhill), 841 Parkhill Dr, (406) 248-2055
Step (N 11th), 2101 11th Ave N, (406) 248-2055
Step (Park Place), 1565 Park Pl, (406) 248-2055
Step (LaBrea), 2020 Labrea St, (406) 248-2055
Empire Gun & Trade LLC, 2817 Montana Ave, (406) 245-2334
Carbon Cutters Lawn & Garden, 211 N 34th St #2, (406) 998-8301
Glenda The Good Housekeepers, 607 Avenue E, (406) 208-1339
Copper Beauty Co, 2500 Grand Ave STE B, (406) 480-2938
Tee’s Sneakers, 1208 St Johns Ave, (406) 794-8583
Handiheppner, 7426 Ty Trace, (406) 390-0012
Magic City Striping, 1072 Senora Ave, (406) 939-5822
Tyler O’Neil, 6809 Copper Ridge Loop, (406) 927-4550