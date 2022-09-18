 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business licenses

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Big Sky Armsports, 1801 Avenue B, (406) 740-0195

Brush Hour Painting &, 710 13th St W, (406) 661-9038

Buffalo Builders LLC, 3420 Gallatin Place, (406) 506-8545

Mace Construction LLC, 744 Dunham Ave, (406) 876-6947

Angry Toad, 2018 Main St #3, (406) 351-2925

B.S. Ingerspoll Photography LLC, 15 N 26th St STE 209, (406) 698-0422

Domus Pacis LC, 2702 Wyoming Ave, (406) 794-3258

Diversified Autism Clinical Services, 3050 Parkhill Dr, (406) 839-6102

Higher Grounds, 1800 6th Ave N, (406) 298-0073

MJ Consulting Services LLC, 6317 Bear Paw Dr N, (406) 670-2309

Rock N Plumbing LLC, 6935 Pinto Dr, (406) 855-6514

JT Roofing and, 9 60th St North, (406) 403-5303

Hansen House Cleaning, 3448 Arlene Cir #1, (402) 813-0479

Arrow Pelvic Physical Therapy, 1461 Indian Creek Rd, (406) 860-3701

The Big Dog Express, 415 Verrado Pl Unit 1, (406) 633-3274

T.C. Cleaning, 1783 Heritage Walk, (406) 697-1879

Livewire Electric LLC, 632 Twilight, (406) 697-9700

Kimchi Llamas LLC, 3772 Marathon Dr, (707) 835-7051

Valley Financial Credit Union (2nd Ave), 3100 2nd Ave N, (406) 656-9100

Direct Motors LLC, 1306 Central Ave, (406) 208-9184

Angel-Up Remodeling, 154 Orchard Ln, (406) 208-9184

Vinyl Monkeys, 2137 Lampman Dr #4, (406) 598-5639

Justin Cary, 2732 North 13th Rd, (406) 601-9869

Avenue Salon & Co –LLC, 2708 2nd Ave N, (406) 702-1115

Daily Thread, 300 S 24th St W SPC #804, (212) 840-1313

Garteiz Communications Sales and Repair, 1261 Lonesome Pine Ln, (661) 547-2880

Hurley Homes LLP, 3397 Lucky Penny Cir, (406) 281-1343

All Spiffed Up LLC, 1403 12th St W, (307) 399-9253

All Better, 505 5th St W, (406) 998-9778

Savage Construction Inc, 2425 Lowr Canal Rd, (406) 860-2259

Hands on Cleaning and, 90 Edgar Fromberg Rd, (406) 876-7372

Amber Gauthier Dezigns, 1131 N 23rd St, (406) 321-2256

K316 Detection LLC, 17 Open Sky Bend, (406) 371-6987

S Ranch Meats LLC, 4540 Old Custer Rd, (406) 855-2632

Stapleton Construction LLC, 3007 Country Club Cir, (406) 679-9969

Too Tall Tree Trimming, 813 N 26th St, (406) 860-7414

Digz Filipino Kitchen, 916 Sandcherry St, (406) 698-6640

Texas Twister Drink, 1655 St George Blvd, (406) 698-1193

Buckum Construction, 643 Parkhill Dr, (406) 876-3657

Lone Peak Physical Therapy, 1686 Shiloh Rd, (406) 534-3231

Cindy’s Haul Away, 530 Steve St, (406) 794-5816

Reliance Electric Inc, Englewood, CO, (720) 749-2850

Mason’s Massage, 1124 16th St W STE 6, (406) 696-3192

Tinkering Tots Learning, 3017 3rd Ave N, (406) 534-4900

Lozano Construction, 4742 Stone St, (406) 697-1847

Busy Bee Cleaning Services LLC, 4214 Murphy Ave, (406) 697-8045

Happy Hartz Clean Co, 1807 Downy Rd, (406) 660-2105

IEC US Holdings INc Dba Sage Truck Driving Schools, 2110 Overland Ave STE 103, (949) 272-7200

Lavelle Auto Glass, 623 Presidents Pl, (406) 672-8848

BSG Enterprises LLC, 2646 Grand Ave STE 1, (406) 240-9790

7G Environmental LLC, 183 Norris CT S, (406) 839-6237

Bob’s Auto Glass, 5049 Homer Davis Rd, (406) 860-4747

Dump Truck-Ing, 5673 Meadowmist Pl, (406) 671-2400

Abraham BMT Inc, 1515 Columbine Dr, (775) 971-7200

Digestive Wellness Center, 143 Wyoming Ave, (406) 318-1008

Kava LLC DBA Dakava House, 3225 Rosebud Dr, (406) 561-3434

Flying P Productions, 2313 Henesta Dr, (704) 477-9782

Fine Line Concrete LLC, 2607 Highway 3, (406) 702-5482

Stewart Electric, 610 S 44th St W STE 5-104, (970) 379-0385

Bespoke of Montana LLC, 518 4th St W, (406) 591-4108

Titan Electric Inc, Casper, WY, (307) 235-4785

Cat Goss Counseling, 1629 Avenue D STE C5, (406) 860-7224

Pristine Cleaning, 71 Mountain View Blvd, (406) 922-7333

JW Remodeling, 923 S 72nd St W, (406) 281-3903

Billings Gutter LLC, 1920 Belvedere Dr, 698-2776

VMW Construction, 3519 Wapato Ave, (406) 839-5762

Elysian Massage Therapy LLC, 1215 S 24th St W #130, (406) 702-4826

Robert Wright, 1030 Crist Dr, (406) 366-1751

Utopia2go, 2646 Meadow Creek Loop, (406) 208-4985

Southside Towing, 450 Bench Blvd, (406) 661-7215

Paybyphone US Inc, New York, NY, (720) 710-7198

Seasons Change LLC, 4402 Blue Devils Way #11, (406) 850-7277

Gallatin Traditions Inc, 124 S 2nd, (406) 333-7315

C Freeman Tree Service & Landscaping, 3116 St Johns Ave, (406) 927-5854

Woodrow E Probst III, 5102 Hidden View Pl, (406) 860-6295

Rural Heating and, 515 3rd St W, (406) 647-6699

Kanfam, 1705 Hollyhock St, (406) 698-6327

TNT Company, 206 4th St W Apt A, (406) 561-9293

