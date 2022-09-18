Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Big Sky Armsports, 1801 Avenue B, (406) 740-0195
Brush Hour Painting &, 710 13th St W, (406) 661-9038
Buffalo Builders LLC, 3420 Gallatin Place, (406) 506-8545
Mace Construction LLC, 744 Dunham Ave, (406) 876-6947
Angry Toad, 2018 Main St #3, (406) 351-2925
B.S. Ingerspoll Photography LLC, 15 N 26th St STE 209, (406) 698-0422
Domus Pacis LC, 2702 Wyoming Ave, (406) 794-3258
Diversified Autism Clinical Services, 3050 Parkhill Dr, (406) 839-6102
Higher Grounds, 1800 6th Ave N, (406) 298-0073
MJ Consulting Services LLC, 6317 Bear Paw Dr N, (406) 670-2309
Rock N Plumbing LLC, 6935 Pinto Dr, (406) 855-6514
JT Roofing and, 9 60th St North, (406) 403-5303
Hansen House Cleaning, 3448 Arlene Cir #1, (402) 813-0479
Arrow Pelvic Physical Therapy, 1461 Indian Creek Rd, (406) 860-3701
The Big Dog Express, 415 Verrado Pl Unit 1, (406) 633-3274
T.C. Cleaning, 1783 Heritage Walk, (406) 697-1879
Livewire Electric LLC, 632 Twilight, (406) 697-9700
Kimchi Llamas LLC, 3772 Marathon Dr, (707) 835-7051
Valley Financial Credit Union (2nd Ave), 3100 2nd Ave N, (406) 656-9100
Direct Motors LLC, 1306 Central Ave, (406) 208-9184
Angel-Up Remodeling, 154 Orchard Ln, (406) 208-9184
Vinyl Monkeys, 2137 Lampman Dr #4, (406) 598-5639
Justin Cary, 2732 North 13th Rd, (406) 601-9869
Avenue Salon & Co –LLC, 2708 2nd Ave N, (406) 702-1115
Daily Thread, 300 S 24th St W SPC #804, (212) 840-1313
Garteiz Communications Sales and Repair, 1261 Lonesome Pine Ln, (661) 547-2880
Hurley Homes LLP, 3397 Lucky Penny Cir, (406) 281-1343
All Spiffed Up LLC, 1403 12th St W, (307) 399-9253
All Better, 505 5th St W, (406) 998-9778
Savage Construction Inc, 2425 Lowr Canal Rd, (406) 860-2259
Hands on Cleaning and, 90 Edgar Fromberg Rd, (406) 876-7372
Amber Gauthier Dezigns, 1131 N 23rd St, (406) 321-2256
K316 Detection LLC, 17 Open Sky Bend, (406) 371-6987
S Ranch Meats LLC, 4540 Old Custer Rd, (406) 855-2632
Stapleton Construction LLC, 3007 Country Club Cir, (406) 679-9969
Too Tall Tree Trimming, 813 N 26th St, (406) 860-7414
Digz Filipino Kitchen, 916 Sandcherry St, (406) 698-6640
Texas Twister Drink, 1655 St George Blvd, (406) 698-1193
Buckum Construction, 643 Parkhill Dr, (406) 876-3657
Lone Peak Physical Therapy, 1686 Shiloh Rd, (406) 534-3231
Cindy’s Haul Away, 530 Steve St, (406) 794-5816
Reliance Electric Inc, Englewood, CO, (720) 749-2850
Mason’s Massage, 1124 16th St W STE 6, (406) 696-3192
Tinkering Tots Learning, 3017 3rd Ave N, (406) 534-4900
Lozano Construction, 4742 Stone St, (406) 697-1847
Busy Bee Cleaning Services LLC, 4214 Murphy Ave, (406) 697-8045
Happy Hartz Clean Co, 1807 Downy Rd, (406) 660-2105
IEC US Holdings INc Dba Sage Truck Driving Schools, 2110 Overland Ave STE 103, (949) 272-7200
Lavelle Auto Glass, 623 Presidents Pl, (406) 672-8848
BSG Enterprises LLC, 2646 Grand Ave STE 1, (406) 240-9790
7G Environmental LLC, 183 Norris CT S, (406) 839-6237
Bob’s Auto Glass, 5049 Homer Davis Rd, (406) 860-4747
Dump Truck-Ing, 5673 Meadowmist Pl, (406) 671-2400
Abraham BMT Inc, 1515 Columbine Dr, (775) 971-7200
Digestive Wellness Center, 143 Wyoming Ave, (406) 318-1008
Kava LLC DBA Dakava House, 3225 Rosebud Dr, (406) 561-3434
Flying P Productions, 2313 Henesta Dr, (704) 477-9782
Fine Line Concrete LLC, 2607 Highway 3, (406) 702-5482
Stewart Electric, 610 S 44th St W STE 5-104, (970) 379-0385
Bespoke of Montana LLC, 518 4th St W, (406) 591-4108
Titan Electric Inc, Casper, WY, (307) 235-4785
Cat Goss Counseling, 1629 Avenue D STE C5, (406) 860-7224
Pristine Cleaning, 71 Mountain View Blvd, (406) 922-7333
JW Remodeling, 923 S 72nd St W, (406) 281-3903
Billings Gutter LLC, 1920 Belvedere Dr, 698-2776
VMW Construction, 3519 Wapato Ave, (406) 839-5762
Elysian Massage Therapy LLC, 1215 S 24th St W #130, (406) 702-4826
Robert Wright, 1030 Crist Dr, (406) 366-1751
Utopia2go, 2646 Meadow Creek Loop, (406) 208-4985
Southside Towing, 450 Bench Blvd, (406) 661-7215
Paybyphone US Inc, New York, NY, (720) 710-7198
Seasons Change LLC, 4402 Blue Devils Way #11, (406) 850-7277
Gallatin Traditions Inc, 124 S 2nd, (406) 333-7315
C Freeman Tree Service & Landscaping, 3116 St Johns Ave, (406) 927-5854
Woodrow E Probst III, 5102 Hidden View Pl, (406) 860-6295
Rural Heating and, 515 3rd St W, (406) 647-6699
Kanfam, 1705 Hollyhock St, (406) 698-6327
TNT Company, 206 4th St W Apt A, (406) 561-9293