Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 411 24th ST W., (406) 829-1616

Billings Vacation Rentals LLC, 4314 Pine Cove Rd., (406) 860-0083

Black Montana Trucking, 1208 Cresthaven Way, (406) 697-0107

Jay Bird Builder, 29 1/2 Alderson Ave., (406) 697-0107

Resolved Exteriors, 616 Clark Ave., (406) 321-9701

Fishers of Men Foods, 300 S 24th ST W., (956) 602-2738

Radke Drywall, 29 1/2 Adams ST., (406) 696-8897

Barger Platinum, 14 32nd ST W., (406) 623-0987

MJA Roofing, 1139 69th ST W., (561) 543-6215

Valet Today Cleaners, 2434 Grand Ave., (406) 655-9196

Think Little Drop-In, 2085 Lakehills Dr., (406) 281-2509

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 114 Grand Ave., (406) 829-1616

Foxy Lou's Boutique, 1523 OxBow Cir., (801) 546-0261

Larson and Associates PLLC, 2200 Rosewyn Ln., (406) 371-1831

Ali Hanson Photographer, 3624 Spotted Jack Loop Ln., (406) 850-8680

VIM Collective, 131 Moore Ln STE D, (406) 208-1924

Higher Self Wellness LLC, 1212 Grand Ave. Suite 8, (406) 670-7146

Ken's Sharpening and Restoration, 6427 Signal Peak Ave., (360) 348-2945

NAPA Auto Parts, 3175 Grand Ave.

Jack'd Up Construction, 1115 Arlington Ave SW, (406) 200-1245

Adventure Bound Travel, 7033 Copper View Way, (541) 663-6388

Owens Construction, 635 Metcalf Rd., (316) 321-2275

Urbina Construction, 9 Vista Dr., (406) 281-3962

Rotar Construction, 1911 8th Ave. N #5, (406) 855-3942

Backcountry Glamping, 1134 N 31st ST., (406) 927-9120

Bar SD Construction, 1931 Alderson Ave., (406) 699-3137

Christopher Minor, 1301 Industrial Ave. Apt 85, (406) 876-7501

Bear Head LLC, 1135 N 23rd ST., (406) 697-3242

SGM Services, 5918 Creek Dr., (406) 671-3966

Trimmed to Fit LLC, 2707 Broadwater Ave., (406) 697-1868

DC Painting and Coatings, 106 Upper Flat Rd., (406) 930-0183

Good's Holistic Healing, 1925 Grand Ave. STE 138, (406) 647-7300

Lost River Construction, 10671 W Treeline Ct., (208) 703-5417

It's About Time/Kari's, 1650 Mary ST., (406) 998-7953

Old Soldier Equipment Company LLC, 47 Sheep Mountain Rd., (307) 690-7556

Val's Transportation, 2815 5th Ave. S, (406) 702-5983

406 Concrete, 2003 Labrea, (406) 998-9570

MCP Group LLC, 1302 Avenue D, (406) 671-6499

Newcastle Home Inspections, 16 Grassland Way, (406) 331-0047

R&R Transportation, 638 Miles Ave. #2, (406) 850-7725

Fallon Demet, 1523 OxBow Cir. (801) 546-0261

Sheep MTN Builders, 2608 Topeka Dr., (406) 876-6887

Clean By Design, 346 Delta Cir., (406) 969-1387

Entrepreneur Advisors Inc, 2051 Custer Ave., (406) 697-4793

DLS Outdoor Services, 6318 Bear Paw Dr. S, (406) 670-7234

My Mobile Therapy, 1807 Sunrise, (406) 696-9372

Grizzly Fence and Haul Away LLC, 925 Yellowjackets Way #2, (406) 598-6908

Prototype Space, 4215 Montana Sapphire Dr. #410, (406) 694-2758

Faith Technologies, 201 Main ST., (920) 225-6500

Wardens West Casino (JDS II, LLC), 3189 King Ave. W STE A, (406) 534-6298

Karin Rae, 703 Shamrock Ln., (406) 698-3468

Montana Development, 2820 Second Ave. N, (406) 294-3710

Thatsninja LLC, 2927 Monty Cir., (406) 998-7469

B&B Cabinets and Drywall, 2312 Atchison, (406) 940-5426

Pure Light Power, 2718 Montana Ave. STE 310, (514) 816-4047

Mo Nava Express, 710 Wild Rose Ave., (406) 647-7653

Montana Block LLC, 2601 Terry Ave., (406) 861-9285

Hofer Builders, 8126 Wade ST., (406) 670-0000

Justin Stockfish, 3 Clover Pl., (406) 690-6738

LV's Details Auto and Supply LLC, 2310 Avenue C #2, (406) 200-4317

Stillwater Venture, 64 Travois Trail, (406) 281-8008

Marlow Group LLC, 1643 24th ST W 102, (406) 821-3199

Asphalt Surface, 8348 Ridgewood Rd., (320) 363-8500

ATCPNW Tree Farm (Shiloh), 517 Shiloh Rd., (406) 272-7220

ATCPNW Tree Farm (Lewis), 3282 Granger Ave. E #4, (406) 839-0627

Naz Sanks Counseling, 3789 Donna Ct.

Morning Star Property LLC, 1836 Songbird Dr., (406) 661-5697

Mr. Mow It All 406, 4242 Bennett Ave., (406) 855-0710

Purple Snow Promotional LLC, 1138 16th ST W STE 10, (406) 647-0252

Dunn Construction, 6210 Horsethif Ln., (406) 690-8396

McArty Installation, 5224 Central, (406) 591-7059

Bakken Tree Service LLC, 1016 McKenney Rd., (406) 591-4778

Jeff Preator Construction, 3465 ST Johns Ave., (406) 860-3867

RP Homes, 1219 Harney Dr., (208) 317-0287

Southern Touch, 217 Jackston ST., (406) 561-5422

TruNorse Contracting, 2901 Monad Rd. #43, (406) 200-0702

A2Z Mechanical and Household Services, 3458 Wasco Ave., (406) 661-3177

