Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 411 24th ST W., (406) 829-1616
Billings Vacation Rentals LLC, 4314 Pine Cove Rd., (406) 860-0083
Black Montana Trucking, 1208 Cresthaven Way, (406) 697-0107
Jay Bird Builder, 29 1/2 Alderson Ave., (406) 697-0107
Resolved Exteriors, 616 Clark Ave., (406) 321-9701
Fishers of Men Foods, 300 S 24th ST W., (956) 602-2738
Radke Drywall, 29 1/2 Adams ST., (406) 696-8897
Barger Platinum, 14 32nd ST W., (406) 623-0987
MJA Roofing, 1139 69th ST W., (561) 543-6215
Valet Today Cleaners, 2434 Grand Ave., (406) 655-9196
Think Little Drop-In, 2085 Lakehills Dr., (406) 281-2509
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service, 114 Grand Ave., (406) 829-1616
Foxy Lou's Boutique, 1523 OxBow Cir., (801) 546-0261
Larson and Associates PLLC, 2200 Rosewyn Ln., (406) 371-1831
Ali Hanson Photographer, 3624 Spotted Jack Loop Ln., (406) 850-8680
VIM Collective, 131 Moore Ln STE D, (406) 208-1924
Higher Self Wellness LLC, 1212 Grand Ave. Suite 8, (406) 670-7146
Ken's Sharpening and Restoration, 6427 Signal Peak Ave., (360) 348-2945
NAPA Auto Parts, 3175 Grand Ave.
Jack'd Up Construction, 1115 Arlington Ave SW, (406) 200-1245
Adventure Bound Travel, 7033 Copper View Way, (541) 663-6388
Owens Construction, 635 Metcalf Rd., (316) 321-2275
Urbina Construction, 9 Vista Dr., (406) 281-3962
Rotar Construction, 1911 8th Ave. N #5, (406) 855-3942
Backcountry Glamping, 1134 N 31st ST., (406) 927-9120
Bar SD Construction, 1931 Alderson Ave., (406) 699-3137
Christopher Minor, 1301 Industrial Ave. Apt 85, (406) 876-7501
Bear Head LLC, 1135 N 23rd ST., (406) 697-3242
SGM Services, 5918 Creek Dr., (406) 671-3966
Trimmed to Fit LLC, 2707 Broadwater Ave., (406) 697-1868
DC Painting and Coatings, 106 Upper Flat Rd., (406) 930-0183
Good's Holistic Healing, 1925 Grand Ave. STE 138, (406) 647-7300
Lost River Construction, 10671 W Treeline Ct., (208) 703-5417
It's About Time/Kari's, 1650 Mary ST., (406) 998-7953
Old Soldier Equipment Company LLC, 47 Sheep Mountain Rd., (307) 690-7556
Val's Transportation, 2815 5th Ave. S, (406) 702-5983
406 Concrete, 2003 Labrea, (406) 998-9570
MCP Group LLC, 1302 Avenue D, (406) 671-6499
Newcastle Home Inspections, 16 Grassland Way, (406) 331-0047
R&R Transportation, 638 Miles Ave. #2, (406) 850-7725
Fallon Demet, 1523 OxBow Cir. (801) 546-0261
Sheep MTN Builders, 2608 Topeka Dr., (406) 876-6887
Clean By Design, 346 Delta Cir., (406) 969-1387
Entrepreneur Advisors Inc, 2051 Custer Ave., (406) 697-4793
DLS Outdoor Services, 6318 Bear Paw Dr. S, (406) 670-7234
My Mobile Therapy, 1807 Sunrise, (406) 696-9372
Grizzly Fence and Haul Away LLC, 925 Yellowjackets Way #2, (406) 598-6908
Prototype Space, 4215 Montana Sapphire Dr. #410, (406) 694-2758
Faith Technologies, 201 Main ST., (920) 225-6500
Wardens West Casino (JDS II, LLC), 3189 King Ave. W STE A, (406) 534-6298
Karin Rae, 703 Shamrock Ln., (406) 698-3468
Montana Development, 2820 Second Ave. N, (406) 294-3710
Thatsninja LLC, 2927 Monty Cir., (406) 998-7469
B&B Cabinets and Drywall, 2312 Atchison, (406) 940-5426
Pure Light Power, 2718 Montana Ave. STE 310, (514) 816-4047
Mo Nava Express, 710 Wild Rose Ave., (406) 647-7653
Montana Block LLC, 2601 Terry Ave., (406) 861-9285
Hofer Builders, 8126 Wade ST., (406) 670-0000
Justin Stockfish, 3 Clover Pl., (406) 690-6738
LV's Details Auto and Supply LLC, 2310 Avenue C #2, (406) 200-4317
Stillwater Venture, 64 Travois Trail, (406) 281-8008
Marlow Group LLC, 1643 24th ST W 102, (406) 821-3199
Asphalt Surface, 8348 Ridgewood Rd., (320) 363-8500
ATCPNW Tree Farm (Shiloh), 517 Shiloh Rd., (406) 272-7220
ATCPNW Tree Farm (Lewis), 3282 Granger Ave. E #4, (406) 839-0627
Naz Sanks Counseling, 3789 Donna Ct.
Morning Star Property LLC, 1836 Songbird Dr., (406) 661-5697
Mr. Mow It All 406, 4242 Bennett Ave., (406) 855-0710
Purple Snow Promotional LLC, 1138 16th ST W STE 10, (406) 647-0252
Dunn Construction, 6210 Horsethif Ln., (406) 690-8396
McArty Installation, 5224 Central, (406) 591-7059
Bakken Tree Service LLC, 1016 McKenney Rd., (406) 591-4778
Jeff Preator Construction, 3465 ST Johns Ave., (406) 860-3867
RP Homes, 1219 Harney Dr., (208) 317-0287
Southern Touch, 217 Jackston ST., (406) 561-5422
TruNorse Contracting, 2901 Monad Rd. #43, (406) 200-0702
A2Z Mechanical and Household Services, 3458 Wasco Ave., (406) 661-3177