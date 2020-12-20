Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Nov. 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
TSBC Inc. at the Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., 534-6332
Simply Local Marketplace, 115 Shiloh Road, Suite 1
D&J Services, 2902 Minnesota Ave., Suite 8, 800-1501
Cloudz Vape, 1827 Grand Ave., Suite 3, 694-1245
Aquashimmer Window Cleaning, 1616½ Maurine St., 314-532-3134
Snare Construction, 7510 Grand Ave., 208-6919
Lincoln Dziekonski, 6118 Ironwood Drive, 594-0256
Empty Nest Gifts, 99 S. 12th St. W., 839-8856
T's Cutz & Things, 1844 Broadwater Ave., Suite 6, 696-7080
Jones Lang Lasalle Americas Inc., 300 S. 24th St. W., 656-3398
Fuel Fitness and Nutrition-Billings Inc., 4110 Montana Sapphire Drive, 894-2350
Yellowstone Designs, 707 Bender Road, 860-1646
Epic Nutrition & Energy, 3839 Grand Ave.
Grace Frankforter-Personal Training, 1737 Clark Ave., 860-1093
Siblings and Cedar, 2412 Woody Drive, 240-4028
Day to Day Construction, Laurel, 661-9036
Jevelyn & Dan Jobrack, 483 Sahara Drive, 998-8286
Wicked Diesel/Auto Specialists, 2511 First Ave. S., 371-7260
Sars Hands, 4540 Vaughn Lane, 661-6640
Precision Construction Group LLC, 4230 Woodgrove Drive, 249-7730
Tow Bros, 1346 Janie St., 696-9699
Hopkins Handcrafts, 17 1/2 Alderson Ave., 794-1884
MT Bail Bonds, 1033 S. 29th St. W., Unit C, 303-300-2245
O'Bleness Custom Painting, 828 Ahoy Ave., 861-2893
Classy N' Sassy Coffee - 4, 1221 Sixth Ave. N., 890-0806
ALC Painting, 915 Miles Ave., 672-4042
Sassy Sweets of Billings LLC, 1522 Prairie Meadow Lane, 661-5640
Rossman Masonry LLC, 2106 Patricia Lane, 272-9200
Xu Massage LLC, 605 24th St. W., Suite 2, 626-988-3356
Marjerrison Family Tree Lot, 700 Fourth Ave. N., 471-0425
Yar Bros, 731 Brookwood Drive, 208-0093
Blackford Construction, 1318 Crystal Lake Lane, 860-9289
Rykowski Construction, 338 Grand Ave., 850-1292
Standing Strong Construction, 922 S 28th St., 208-3067
Rachel Finneman, 3145 Sweet Water Drive, 839-4492
Welch Home Services, Shepherd, 698-5438
The Massage Room LLC, 960 S. 24th St. W., Suite C, 850-1847
Peak Wings, 318 Berthoud Drive, 861-1244
Peak Events, 318 Berthoud Drive, 661-5240
Hog Wild, 204 N 22nd St., 371-5414
Noble Services, Joliet, 426-8835
The Marble Table, 2515 Montana Ave., 281-8891
Albright's All Season Lawn Service, 934 Bench Blvd., 208- 848-6587
Bolt and Nail Services LLC, 16915 Highway 3, 861-4879
Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., Suite C, 534-6332
TSBC Inc. at the Taproom, 3008 First Ave. N., 696-3200
Trout Enterprises, 302 Lewis Ave., 698-8451
Quality Tire Company, 2604 Belknap Ave., 252-2911
Produce Depot LLC, 2815 Second Ave. N., 698-6760
Firehouse Subs, 2950 King Ave. W., Suite 4B, 860-4219
Lush Aesthetics, 100 N. 27th St., 860-5666
