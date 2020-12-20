 Skip to main content
Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Nov. 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

TSBC Inc. at the Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., 534-6332

Simply Local Marketplace, 115 Shiloh Road, Suite 1

D&J Services, 2902 Minnesota Ave., Suite 8, 800-1501

Cloudz Vape, 1827 Grand Ave., Suite 3, 694-1245

Aquashimmer Window Cleaning, 1616½ Maurine St., 314-532-3134

Snare Construction, 7510 Grand Ave., 208-6919

Lincoln Dziekonski, 6118 Ironwood Drive, 594-0256

Empty Nest Gifts, 99 S. 12th St. W., 839-8856

T's Cutz & Things, 1844 Broadwater Ave., Suite 6, 696-7080

Jones Lang Lasalle Americas Inc., 300 S. 24th St. W., 656-3398

Fuel Fitness and Nutrition-Billings Inc., 4110 Montana Sapphire Drive, 894-2350

Yellowstone Designs, 707 Bender Road, 860-1646

Epic Nutrition & Energy, 3839 Grand Ave.

Grace Frankforter-Personal Training, 1737 Clark Ave., 860-1093

Siblings and Cedar, 2412 Woody Drive, 240-4028

Day to Day Construction, Laurel, 661-9036

Jevelyn & Dan Jobrack, 483 Sahara Drive, 998-8286

Wicked Diesel/Auto Specialists, 2511 First Ave. S., 371-7260

Sars Hands, 4540 Vaughn Lane, 661-6640

Precision Construction Group LLC, 4230 Woodgrove Drive, 249-7730

Tow Bros, 1346 Janie St., 696-9699

Hopkins Handcrafts, 17 1/2 Alderson Ave., 794-1884

MT Bail Bonds, 1033 S. 29th St. W., Unit C, 303-300-2245

O'Bleness Custom Painting, 828 Ahoy Ave., 861-2893

Classy N' Sassy Coffee - 4, 1221 Sixth Ave. N., 890-0806

ALC Painting, 915 Miles Ave., 672-4042

Sassy Sweets of Billings LLC, 1522 Prairie Meadow Lane, 661-5640

Rossman Masonry LLC, 2106 Patricia Lane, 272-9200

Xu Massage LLC, 605 24th St. W., Suite 2, 626-988-3356

Marjerrison Family Tree Lot, 700 Fourth Ave. N., 471-0425

Yar Bros, 731 Brookwood Drive, 208-0093

Blackford Construction, 1318 Crystal Lake Lane, 860-9289

Rykowski Construction, 338 Grand Ave., 850-1292

Standing Strong Construction, 922 S 28th St., 208-3067

Rachel Finneman, 3145 Sweet Water Drive, 839-4492

Welch Home Services, Shepherd, 698-5438

The Massage Room LLC, 960 S. 24th St. W., Suite C, 850-1847

Peak Wings, 318 Berthoud Drive, 861-1244

Peak Events, 318 Berthoud Drive, 661-5240

Hog Wild, 204 N 22nd St., 371-5414

Noble Services, Joliet, 426-8835

The Marble Table, 2515 Montana Ave., 281-8891

Albright's All Season Lawn Service, 934 Bench Blvd., 208- 848-6587

Bolt and Nail Services LLC, 16915 Highway 3, 861-4879

Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at the Garage, 2123 First Ave. N., Suite C, 534-6332

TSBC Inc. at the Taproom, 3008 First Ave. N., 696-3200

Trout Enterprises, 302 Lewis Ave., 698-8451

Quality Tire Company, 2604 Belknap Ave., 252-2911

Produce Depot LLC, 2815 Second Ave. N., 698-6760

Firehouse Subs, 2950 King Ave. W., Suite 4B, 860-4219

Lush Aesthetics, 100 N. 27th St., 860-5666

