Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, July 1-31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Soul Essentials, 710 Grand Ave., No. 6, 839-9201
Sunshine Express Zimmerman), 1551 Zimmerman Trail, 248-3320
Snowy Bluffs Slipper Co, 1235 Colton Blvd., 439-8291
Big Sky Bowl'd, 4534 Ryan Ave., 696-9835,
Mcmorris Construction, 745 Indian Trail, 670-3298
Ceilon Aspensen Art Maker, 113 N Broadway Suite 406, 578-8822,
Specialized Training And Supports, 2110 Overland Ave., Suite 128, 670-4389,
Mt Tackz Remodel & Repair, 497 Byrd St., 200-1605,
Homestead Builders, Columbus, 209-2991
Kapor Construction, 1721 Venus Circle, 880-3412
J.R. Wilson Construction, 2313 Acacia Circle, 606-2153
Central Court Village, 78 27th St. W., 656-2817
Flashparking Inc., Austin, Texas, Suite 250, 512-527-6090
Dr. Jekyll's, 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 22, 614-403-2487
Coast 2 Coast Roofing LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz., 480-505-2991
Barbara's Beverages, 2030 Constellation Trail, 903-588-0457
Trailhead Paint, Laurel, 696-0904
Integrative Mental Health Services, PLLC, 926 Main St., Suite 14, 702-1466
Stacey Overhuls, 117 Erickson Ct N, 321-1507
Adsum 11 LLC, 111 S 24th St W - Unit 9, 435-414-3945
Swift Buckets, 7117 King Ave., W, 598-4792
Peak Home & Design, 4906 Piegan Trail, 671-1857
Bnb Painting, 269 Cape Cod Drive, 861-4945
Braaton Construction & Home Repair Inc., 840 Parkhill Drive, 860-8550
Closinthegap LLC, 213 Broadwater Ave., 694-4648
Keith McCord, 1271 Hardrock Lane, 314-406-2792
C.K. Construction, 239 Lewis Ave., 671-7474
Chriss Custom Rocks (CCR), 723 Mattson Lane, 876-3736
Roaring Fork Construction, 4705 Georgina Drive, 690-9772
Tiger Roll-Off & Recycling LLC, 2004 66th St W, 701-720-5156
LP Services Hauling & Installing, 4143 Ryan Ave., 698-1112
Pickleball Smiles, 963 Dixon St., 248-6754
Josh Ketterling Construction, Worden, 861-6243
Skilled Residential Trades, 3022 Allison Lane, 619-808-9767
Ascheman Construction, 514 Grand Ave., 591-4135
Evans Best Interiors, 237 Lewis Ave., 702-5432
Primal Joy, 1140 First Ave. N., No. 214, 580-4054
Adan Trevizo, 432 Custer Ave., 671-6087
Modern Applications, 5000 Coneflower Ave., 248-1010
Mitchell Construction, 1551 Nottingham Place, 589-3039
Dr. Jekyll's, 2123 First Ave. N., 614-403-2487
Sno Dak Shack, 300 S. 24th St. W., 701-590-8008
Dark Skye Productions, 3290 Granger Ave. E, Apt. 14, 562-282-8141
Fuzzy Manufacturing, 1209 Wyoming Ave., No. 2, 371-1459
Rocky Mountain Home Improvements LLC, Laurel, 861-6131
Montana Lawn Service, 2431 Miles Ave., 281-0029
Straight Arrow Bookkeeping LLC, 2417 Custer Ave., 690-7356
Best Team Construction Services LLC, 2323 32nd St. W., No. 31, 404-513-0385
SJG Contracting LLC, Broadview, 661-3741
Best Life Fitness & Consultation, 1215 Caroline St., 200-0755
Dreamskapes Landskaping & Construction LLC, Laurel, 435-690-9453
H&S Remodeling and Painting LLC, 2003 St Johns Ave., 503-569-2660
Majik City Acai Sisters, 2315 Stone Creek Trail, 670-0941
Assetworks LLC, Wayne, Penn., 610-687-9202
Crunk Inspections Inc., 2513 Zimmerman Trail, 927-9397
Meiners Prospect LLC, 1150 Yorktown St., 850-7840
Town Pump of Billings No. 11 and Lucky Lil's Casino, 450 Main St., 697-6923
Rock Creek Apartments, 2323 32nd St. W., 655-3365
Nomad Firearms LLC, 1317 Janie St., 318-7380
Target Acquired LLC, 286 Clear Creek Road, 591-4108
37 Washington, 37 Washington St., 570-8046
K's Depot, 506 Calypso St., 545-8504
RFS Construction, 4619 Murphy Ave., 565-8230
On The Hook Fish And Chips, Laramie, Wyo., 307-316-4665
Greenish Photography LLC, 42 Lewis Ave., 200-7374
Midwest Distributing Inc., Ames, Iowa, 515-292-9766
Grizzly Signs & Design, 1340 Cheryl St., 672-8265,
Moon Construction, 1190 S. 29th St. W., 860-7488
Arc Auto, 5055 Jellison Road, 560-5174
Jensen Handyworks, Worden, 794-1903
Like No Other Cleaning Solutions, 4101 King Ave. E., No. 11, 860-2554
Shangri La Spa, 437 Bernard St., 248-8845
Metal Tech, Shepherd, 998-8464
Kasey Ethington, 1143 Howard Ave., 694-8280
Ccw Services LLC, 1347 Calamity Jane Blvd., 800-1516
Natural Lather Soap Co, 5503 Green Teal Drive, 801-814-1712
Lyonheart Construction, 2911 Sixth Ave. S., 281-3467
Sunshine Express Grand, 3209 Grand Ave., 652-2900
Greg Shauan, 830 N. 16th St., 727-808-7911
7-K Enterprises, Joliet, 633-3663
A Detailed Car, 354 S. Billings Blvd., 661-5257
J&L Contracting, Laurel, 208-4468
Saulteaux Enterprise, 604 25th St W, 927-9919
C.S. Kuntz Academy, 1012 Arlington Drive, 670-3812
Custom Interiors by Cheryl, LLC, 3700 Heritage Drive, 262-4859
Wild Goose Embroidery and Novelties, 1120 Yorktown St., 460-697-4091
Highmark Excavation, 3980 Us Hwy 312, 647-9678
CH LLC, 5249 Roland Drive, 697-9863
3z=C2, 749 Alderson Ave., 565-8368
U-Bet Handyman Service LLC, 1027 Princeton Ave., 690-9484
Big Sky Safety Supply Corp, 1215 Monad Road, 969-1261
Daugherty Construction, 1534 Topanga Ave., 290-4149
Francisco Guzman-Teran, 802 Avenue E, 696-9684
Beartooth Handyman LLC, 2680 Patricia Lane, 425-4665
Fitzpatrick Construction Inc., 219 Westgate Drive, 629-0538
