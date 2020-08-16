You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business licenses

Business licenses

{{featured_button_text}}

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, July 1-31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Soul Essentials, 710 Grand Ave., No. 6, 839-9201

Sunshine Express Zimmerman), 1551 Zimmerman Trail, 248-3320

Snowy Bluffs Slipper Co, 1235 Colton Blvd., 439-8291

Big Sky Bowl'd, 4534 Ryan Ave., 696-9835,

Mcmorris Construction, 745 Indian Trail, 670-3298

Ceilon Aspensen Art Maker, 113 N Broadway Suite 406, 578-8822,

Specialized Training And Supports, 2110 Overland Ave., Suite 128, 670-4389,

Mt Tackz Remodel & Repair, 497 Byrd St., 200-1605,

Homestead Builders, Columbus, 209-2991

Kapor Construction, 1721 Venus Circle, 880-3412

J.R. Wilson Construction, 2313 Acacia Circle, 606-2153

Central Court Village, 78 27th St. W., 656-2817

Flashparking Inc., Austin, Texas, Suite 250, 512-527-6090

Dr. Jekyll's, 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 22, 614-403-2487

Coast 2 Coast Roofing LLC, Scottsdale, Ariz., 480-505-2991

Barbara's Beverages, 2030 Constellation Trail, 903-588-0457

Trailhead Paint, Laurel, 696-0904

Integrative Mental Health Services, PLLC, 926 Main St., Suite 14, 702-1466

Stacey Overhuls, 117 Erickson Ct N, 321-1507

Adsum 11 LLC, 111 S 24th St W - Unit 9, 435-414-3945

Swift Buckets, 7117 King Ave., W, 598-4792

Peak Home & Design, 4906 Piegan Trail, 671-1857

Bnb Painting, 269 Cape Cod Drive, 861-4945

Braaton Construction & Home Repair Inc., 840 Parkhill Drive, 860-8550

Closinthegap LLC, 213 Broadwater Ave., 694-4648

Keith McCord, 1271 Hardrock Lane, 314-406-2792

C.K. Construction, 239 Lewis Ave., 671-7474

Chriss Custom Rocks (CCR), 723 Mattson Lane, 876-3736

Roaring Fork Construction, 4705 Georgina Drive, 690-9772

Tiger Roll-Off & Recycling LLC, 2004 66th St W, 701-720-5156

LP Services Hauling & Installing, 4143 Ryan Ave., 698-1112

Pickleball Smiles, 963 Dixon St., 248-6754

Josh Ketterling Construction, Worden, 861-6243

Skilled Residential Trades, 3022 Allison Lane, 619-808-9767

Ascheman Construction, 514 Grand Ave., 591-4135

Evans Best Interiors, 237 Lewis Ave., 702-5432

Primal Joy, 1140 First Ave. N., No. 214, 580-4054

Adan Trevizo, 432 Custer Ave., 671-6087

Modern Applications, 5000 Coneflower Ave., 248-1010

Mitchell Construction, 1551 Nottingham Place, 589-3039

Dr. Jekyll's, 2123 First Ave. N., 614-403-2487

Sno Dak Shack, 300 S. 24th St. W., 701-590-8008

Dark Skye Productions, 3290 Granger Ave. E, Apt. 14, 562-282-8141

Fuzzy Manufacturing, 1209 Wyoming Ave., No. 2, 371-1459

Rocky Mountain Home Improvements LLC, Laurel, 861-6131

Montana Lawn Service, 2431 Miles Ave., 281-0029

Straight Arrow Bookkeeping LLC, 2417 Custer Ave., 690-7356

Best Team Construction Services LLC, 2323 32nd St. W., No. 31, 404-513-0385

SJG Contracting LLC, Broadview, 661-3741

Best Life Fitness & Consultation, 1215 Caroline St., 200-0755

Dreamskapes Landskaping & Construction LLC, Laurel, 435-690-9453

H&S Remodeling and Painting LLC, 2003 St Johns Ave., 503-569-2660

Majik City Acai Sisters, 2315 Stone Creek Trail, 670-0941

Assetworks LLC, Wayne, Penn., 610-687-9202

Crunk Inspections Inc., 2513 Zimmerman Trail, 927-9397

Meiners Prospect LLC, 1150 Yorktown St., 850-7840

Town Pump of Billings No. 11 and Lucky Lil's Casino, 450 Main St., 697-6923

Rock Creek Apartments, 2323 32nd St. W., 655-3365

Nomad Firearms LLC, 1317 Janie St., 318-7380

Target Acquired LLC, 286 Clear Creek Road, 591-4108

37 Washington, 37 Washington St., 570-8046

K's Depot, 506 Calypso St., 545-8504

RFS Construction, 4619 Murphy Ave., 565-8230

On The Hook Fish And Chips, Laramie, Wyo., 307-316-4665

Greenish Photography LLC, 42 Lewis Ave., 200-7374

Midwest Distributing Inc., Ames, Iowa, 515-292-9766

Grizzly Signs & Design, 1340 Cheryl St., 672-8265,

Moon Construction, 1190 S. 29th St. W., 860-7488

Arc Auto, 5055 Jellison Road, 560-5174

Jensen Handyworks, Worden, 794-1903

Like No Other Cleaning Solutions, 4101 King Ave. E., No. 11, 860-2554

Shangri La Spa, 437 Bernard St., 248-8845

Metal Tech, Shepherd, 998-8464

Kasey Ethington, 1143 Howard Ave., 694-8280

Ccw Services LLC, 1347 Calamity Jane Blvd., 800-1516

Natural Lather Soap Co, 5503 Green Teal Drive, 801-814-1712

Lyonheart Construction, 2911 Sixth Ave. S., 281-3467

Sunshine Express Grand, 3209 Grand Ave., 652-2900

Greg Shauan, 830 N. 16th St., 727-808-7911

7-K Enterprises, Joliet, 633-3663

A Detailed Car, 354 S. Billings Blvd., 661-5257

J&L Contracting, Laurel, 208-4468

Saulteaux Enterprise, 604 25th St W, 927-9919

C.S. Kuntz Academy, 1012 Arlington Drive, 670-3812

Custom Interiors by Cheryl, LLC, 3700 Heritage Drive, 262-4859

Wild Goose Embroidery and Novelties, 1120 Yorktown St., 460-697-4091

Highmark Excavation, 3980 Us Hwy 312, 647-9678

CH LLC, 5249 Roland Drive, 697-9863

3z=C2, 749 Alderson Ave., 565-8368

U-Bet Handyman Service LLC, 1027 Princeton Ave., 690-9484

Big Sky Safety Supply Corp, 1215 Monad Road, 969-1261

Daugherty Construction, 1534 Topanga Ave., 290-4149

Francisco Guzman-Teran, 802 Avenue E, 696-9684

Beartooth Handyman LLC, 2680 Patricia Lane, 425-4665

Fitzpatrick Construction Inc., 219 Westgate Drive, 629-0538

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business licenses
The Listings

Business licenses

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, June 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News