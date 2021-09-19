Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, July 1 - August 31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
West Park Promenade 8, LLC, 1603 Grand Ave., (425) 827-8100
Marshroom Farms LLC, 406 Johnson Lane, (406) 671-2750
Mr & Mrs GG Solutions, 1491 Sourdough Ln., (361) 737-1488
The Whistling Artisan LLC, 1802 12th St. W., (406) 272-2619
Clocktower Inn LLC, 2511 1st Ave. N., (406) 325-1732
Mac Electric, 3116 Boulder Ave. #5, (406) 561-9793
Little Adventures Preschool, 3024 2nd Ave. N, (406) 860-8562
Gopuff, 618 S. 25th St., (973) 945-3694
Meeting Pair LLC, 212 Brookshire Blvd. Unit 2, (406) 861-5149
Circle T Construction LLC, 202 E. 1st Ave. Ste. 1, (406) 932-5612
Night Wolf Trucking LLC, 610 S. 44th St. W. #6112, (701) 421-5037
Parkway C & A LP, 1000 Civic Circle, (469) 322-3718
Nolan Property Management Inc, 3011 Daystar Dr., (406) 696-6947
Scottie's General Contracting, 1722 Padres Way #6, (904) 923-2203
Danielle Adelman LMT LLC, 2619 St. Johns Ave. Suite F, (360) 661-4622
Montana Granite Industries, 1010 1st Ave. S., (406) 452-8129
Biddle Photography LLC, 2005 Hewitt Dr., (406) 672-5857
Koenigstein Eis, 1519 Mcmullen LNM (406) 208-6548
Whiskey One LLC, 927 Nutter Blvd., (406) 260-8796
Good & Tight Plumbing LLC, 5110 Central Ave., (406) 321-4318
Senior Fit Billings With Lorne, 777 15th St. W., (406) 360-6001
Device Child, 401 N. 15th St., (406) 534-9061
Duane Youngren Contractor LLC, 1112 Clark Ave., (406) 426-4027
Legacy Craftsmen, 22 Hilltop Rd., (406) 671-0517
Wh High Sierra 50 LLC (Williams Homes), 21080 Centre Pointe Parkway, (661) 222-9207
Enecon Rocky Mountain, 7049 Pryor Ridge Trail, (406) 530-5295
Advanced Therapeutics Of Montana, 1500 Poly Dr. Ste. 206, (406) 794-2691
Diamond T, 220 Hogan Rd., (406) 690-2515
The Dawghouse Training, 2804 Minnesota Ave., (406) 697-3753
Rockwell Design Co. LLC, 3619 Corbin Dr., (406) 861-6687
Tenacious Sauna Self Care Retreat LLC, 71 25th St. W., (406) 697-4970
Escentia Salon -2, 670 King Park Dr. Suite 5, (406) 281-1174
Canyon Creek Counseling LLC, 1629 Ave. D Ste. C2, (406) 697-9817
Deborah G Robertson, 911 Custer Ave., (406) 672-6597
Good Flooring, 22 Northglen Dr., (406) 321-1574
Taskmasters Enterprises, 812 Avenue D, (406) 670-9144
Soup And Such LLC, 2716 3rd Ave. N., (406) 294-0148
Homefront Builders, 817 N. 25th St., (406) 591-3356
ASG Massage, 2045 Broadwater Ave. Ste. 2, (406) 599-1801
Dream Chasers Racing, 135 Monarch St., (406) 598-3943
Bella Spa Body Mind Spirit, 629 Grand Ave., (406) 245-2772
Katie Taylor Events, 2718 Auburn Cir., (406) 304-2669
TJ Construction Inc, 160 W. Cedar, (406) 698-1840
Outright Neat, 1104 19th St. W., (406) 591-8858
National Rarities LLC, 2190 S. Mason Rd Ste. 310, (888) 787-1112
Oberg's Dog Grooming, 7846 Oberg Ln., (406) 855-4367
Billings Construction Company LLC, 530 Sioux Ln. Unit A, (406) 970-0414
Plains Contracting, 601 Salida Way Unit B4, (720) 933-8749
Rim City Roofing, 2315 1/2 Lewis Ave., (406) 647-8199
Marx Mini Dump Truck Service, 7122 Helfrick, (406) 606-2018
Shively Contracting LLC, 516 Killarney St., (406) 200-8137
Eagle Home Repair And Maintenance, 1023 S. 8th Ave., (406) 439-7713
Practical Pixiee, 5607 Cardinals Way #2, (406) 231-6307
The White Feather Boutique, 131 Moore Ln. Suite C, (406) 860-3044
Martin Home Inspections, 701 S. 33rd St., (406) 750-5742