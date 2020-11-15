 Skip to main content
Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Oct. 1-31 Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Eastlick Tire Service, 405 Normandy Drive, 696-9878

Health Services Of Montana LLC, DBA Miracle Ear, 1527 14th St. W., 208-957-6070

Milam Inc., 4451 Christensen Road, 307-899-2482

Policy Confluence (POLCO), Middleton, Wis., 303-447-1408

Kirkness Exteriors, 1720 Augsburg Drive, 661-6681

Kawika Transport LLC, 19 S. 28th St., 601-1148

High Point Life Coaching, 2095 17th St. W., No. 2, 290-4604

S. Wood Bookkeeping, 4135 King Ave. E., 601-1159

Chrome Construction & Design, 3010 Western Bluffs Blvd., 208-631-3469

Parker Brown LLC, 2219 Yellowstone Ave., 855-8847

Signal Point Counseling LLC, 926 Main St., 208-8005

Coworx Staffing Services LLC, Morristown, N.J., 908-757-5300

DLW Construction, 3737 Marathon Drive, 208-7340

Schell's Automotive Sales And Service, 2115 Grand Ave., 780-1977

Alpha Exteriors Inc., 1955 Carroll Heights Circle, 690-2184

Priority 1 Property Management LLC, 1925 Grand Ave., Suite 138, 860-9717

Renew Beauty Bar, 2160 Central Ave., Suite 1, 601-1283

Poplar Hill LLC, 5252 High Trail Road, 690-2881

Head Rush Hair Studio LLC, 2018 Main St., Suite 2, 534-2527

Four Seasons Landscape & Construction, 1643 Brewington Drive, 460-0249

Black Hawk Business Management, 1615 Fantan St., Unit 12, 861-7664

RMC Dirtworks LLC, 3060 Farley Lane, 690-5742

Abs Construction LLC, 3558 Granger Ave. W., 307-689-8931

Shaun Wolf Construction LLC, 1071 Neptune Blvd., 670-5100

Absolute Masonry LLC, 5422 Round Stone Ave., 671-9644

Hot Spots Entertainment, 2425 Cook Ave., 861-7018

C-R Construction, Milford, Texas, 214-301-2024

Robin Nelsen's Jewelry Designs, 822 Rock Moss Drive, 672-4595

406 Financial Solutions, 332 Caravan Ave., 459-6887

AZ Contracting and Consulting, 5445 Crest View Drive, 860-1957

Lagree MT LLC, 149 Shiloh Road, Suite 5, 880-9636

Matuu's Construction, 1431 Howard Ave., 337-353-2758

B. John Construction Inc., 1137 Ave. F, 690-8613

Allies21 LLC, 3110 Cactus Drive, 208-6575

Done Right Flooring LLC, 3397 Lucky Penny Circle, 281-1343

Rocky Mountain Glass LLC, 1018 Second Ave. N., 259-4326

Harris Contracting, 1028 Competition Ave., 970-0748

Circle B, PO Box 291, 539-2191

Cashlink Inc ., 4951 Whisper Way, 698-4011

Emerald City Medical Staffing Inc., Tacoma, Wash., 253-475-0695

Lil Rick's Twisted Tees, 610 S. 36th St., 598-8081

The OCD Girls, 4205 Wedgewood Drive, 697-4472

A & D Construction LLC, 443 Wigwam Trail, 694-2396

Ridgeline Aviation Inc., 210 Aviation Lane, 813-7624

Superior Fence LLC, 2260 George St., 281-4146

Mobile Auto Detailers of Billings, 399 Bohl Ave., 794-8606

Platinum Snow Removal, 724 Howard Ave., 694-1110

Doty Duz-It, 1044 N. 26th St., 661-3534

Big Sky Rocket LLC Interstate, 5601 Interstate Ave., 671-9676

VP Flooring Solutions, 815 N. 16th St., No. 1, 850-7274

Michels Power Inc., 817 Main St., 920-583-3132

Sprint Spectrum LP, DBA T-Mobile De63, 1640 Grand Ave., Suite B, 845-356-8390

Sprint Spectrum LP, DBA T-Mobile De30, 315 Main St., Suite 100, 845-356-8390

Anderson Towing 1, 706 Central Ave. , 534-1021

Pro-Pipe Utah Inc., 976 N. Marshall Way, Bldg. 2, Suite 2, 949-380-4161

White Peak Contracting, 2940 Prairie Drive, 697-7202

Reed's Auto & Repair, 1029B Kristin Drive, 480-322-9370

Clean Laundry Services, 3133 Marguerite Blvd., 916-230-3535

EI Design Studio, 2528 Grand Ave, 855-2046

Hog's Face BBQ LLC, 1620 Front St., 816-809-3780

Picture Perfect Memories, 3826 Killdeer Lane, 696-1814

Rocky Mountains 4 Me LLC, 1217 Crystal Lake Lane, 413-1687

Veeder Homestead LLC, 2225 Overland Ave.

Gutter Works LLC, 4183 Vaughn Lane, 853-6182

