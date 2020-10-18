 Skip to main content
Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Sept. 1-30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Anchor Electric LLC, 1239 Wicks Lane, 794-3883

Perch, 313 N. Broadway, 208-4466

HMJ Affordable Auto Repair, 4324 Murphy Ave., 591-1982

Roy Edward Murray, 407 Howard Ave.

All Weather Dogs, 13 Nimitz Drive, 927-4695

Bridger Cleaning Services, 1432 Chesapeake Lane, 774-454-9455

Marissa Irene Photography, 3134 Forbes Blvd, 697-9306

Optimize LLC, 1140 Krumheuer Drive, 861-5407

Billings Kubota, 5548 Holiday Ave., 245-6702

River Rat Retail, Ballantine, 861-5800

Nathan Blanding, 539 Clark Ave.

Homestead Steaks LLC, 300 S. 24th St. W., 417-793-5235

Clearly Clean, 610 S. 44th St. W., No. 2301, 861-4027

Oring Enterprises, 21 E. Almadin Lane, 694-2430

Breit Roofing, Casper, Wyo., 307-337-5207

Benchmark Masonry Inc., Lewistown, 366-6257

Klean Kiwi, 5844 Kit Ln S, 801-505-3161

Grumpy Monkey Grass Company, 3098 W. Copper Ridge Loop, 794-5957

Force Solutions, Inc., Columbus, 801-866-5858

Capra Group, Inc., Columbus, 801-866-5858

Promaster Contracting, Shepherd, 850-8515

Bighorn Financial Inc., 937 Grand Ave., Suite B, 969-1470

Go-Klein LLC, 880 N. 29th St., 910-286-5547

Daniel Construction, 105 Jefferson St., 200-3572

Mountain Freak Collaborative Inc., 2223 Montana Ave., No. 103, 661-2922

Brennan Design, Great Falls, 799-7959

Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, 1125 Terry Ave., 534-1970

Divine Rootz Rasta Shop, Laurel, 661-3912

Doran Unlimited, 1734 Ave. D, 561-5678

Tiffany Edwards, Birth & Newborn Photographer LLC, 114 N. Broadway, 561-2221

AR Industrial Services, 1121 Wild Blue Court, 672-1900

John Crane Inc., 815 Cerise Road, 847-967-2947

Prairie Cottage-Montana, 8705 Cut Throat Drive, 208-4157

Sawtooth Contracting Inc., 2001 Rosebud Drive, 861-4463

Call O Way Fingerprinting LLC, 1140 First Ave. N., No. 302, 281-3473

All Type of Goods & Merchandising, 1140 First Ave. N., No. 302, 281-3473

Career Employment Consultants, 939 N. 23rd St., 219-7408

Colima De Mis Amores LLC, 980 S. 24th St. W., 431-2973

All Star Maintenance and Janitorial, Dilworth, Minn., 591-7195

Sean Pappas, 1517 1/2 Lewis Ave., 661-6343

Mr Management dba Trailhead Management, 612 Charles St., 259-7020

Diamond Cutz Customizing, 1540 Burlington Ave., 876-2315

Heiko's Bakery 2, 3429 Central Ave., Suite C, 839-9012

A-Pro Home Inspection Services, 3420 San Marino Drive, 561-7911

Triple G Flooring and More, 410 S. 33rd St., 320-841-0834

Ringo Flooring, 1385 Highway 87 E #15, 545-8045

Restore Masters Contracting LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., 904-713-7663

Kutil Inc., 300 Moore Lane, 969-5448

Pretty Penny Cleaning, 1216 Concord Drive, 697-6204

Bas Recovereez, 1707 St. Johns Ave., 927-2532

Mccleary Design Studio, 115 Yellowstone Ave., 206-661-1492

Angela Foster, 2032 1/2 Gorham Park Drive, 200-2096

Snowbros, 750 Terry Ave., 515-441-9367

Fred Can Fix It, 1134 Custer Ave., 916-718-6926

Reed Residential And Remodel, 644 S. 29th St. W., 690-1358

Alibi Bail Bonds LLC, 3377 Barley Circle, 593-0422

Morris Construction & Remodel LLC, 644 S 29th St W, 750-2577

JS Custom Designs, 1822 Island View Drive, 647-5326

Kron Construction, 4834 Central Ave., 851-1085

Art Stain, 907 Custer Ave., 598-2970

Innovation By Design, 814 N. 25th St., 561-8435

Gerks Garage, 7935 Clarke Ave., 670-8214

Conquer Industries LLC, 34 Custer Ave., 861-2861

Jeanette Stevenson, 4215 Montana Sapphire Drive, 619-265-6233

Mikaela Besel Interiors, 2214 Trails End Road, 671-5989

Montesla, 4100 Murphy Ave., 404-7744

Mjm Advanced LLC, 106 1/2 Broadwater Ave., 662-8720

Chip-B-Gone, 2933 Stinson Ave., 633-1189

Xcel Plumbing & Mechanical, 4360 Hill Road, 949-633-0445

ARS Consulting, LLC, 4100 Murphy Ave., 371-3235

