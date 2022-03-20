 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business licenses

Business licenses

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Feb. 1 to Feb. 28. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

The Hightop Candy Shop, 302 Jackson St. #31, (858)648-8016

Miss Gigi’s Sweets, 1313 Grand Ave STE 8A, (406)561-6681

Andre’s Construction, 371 Hobson St., Stayton, OR, (920)606-1472

123 Dollar & More, 712 Carbon St. #A, (406)200-4597

Jones Properties, 1931 Annas Garden Ln, (406)794-9353

Nelson Distribution LLC, 4311 Smohawk Trl, (406)321-3214

Lads Hospitality, 956 S 25th St. W, (406) 656-3900

Peak Earthwork & Demolition, 2353 Holly Lane #1, (406)671-0777

Mack Consulting & Construction, 2070 Glasser PL, (406)530-4487

Double D Seamless, 4223 McGirl, (406) 208-6066

Americo Real Estate Construction, 1515 Grand Ave, (406) 596-1963

Brandon Hutzenbiler Construction, 1612 Sagebrush Rd, (406) 598-9489

Steven Hunter, 2602 Lackawanna Ln, (801) 93-1322

Hyphen, 308 W 12th St., (406) 601-9808

I.B.D. 2103 Hillner Ln, (406) 670-2837

Cordero Metzker, 1921 17th ST W, (406) 671-6410

CB 3PL Logistics, 1190 S 29th ST W, (406) 855,2327

H.E.K. Home Inspection, 932 Governors Blvd, (406) 672-3259

D2 Excavation, 2933 Poly Dr, (406) 794-1958

Brewer Homes, 6019 Catherina CT, (262) 812-3885

Boyd Construction, 529 Avenue F, (406) 861-2284

Evin Aesthetics LLC, 1690 Rimrock RD Suite G, (406) 390-0263

Arby’s #1107, 1017 Grand Ave, (317) 450-3442

Arby’s #7442, 2834 King Ave W, (406) 652-0277

Ariel Powers LMT, 1840 Wicks Ln, (406) 812-0079

MCC Cleaning, 1020 Wyoming Ave., (406) 927-9830

J. Sweezie Contracting, 547 S Billings Blvd #2, (406) 591-4862

Care Dan MT, 1095 Governors Blvd, (406) 224-5174

Kaydee’s Wildlife Artistry, 815 Lake Elmo Dr, (406) 839-4150

Billings Discount – 5022 Rimrock Rd, (406) 633-3539

All the Small Things, 221 S 35th ST, (406) 366-3886

Minuteman Press, 9 N 32nd ST, (406) 245-8698

S.K. Jeret Construction, 212 Normandy Dr, (406 )671-7675

Littletonis Lunch, 1014 6th ST W, (406) 702-6403

Accent Apothecary LLC, 2314 Quinn Haven Dr, (503) 901-3868

Cosgrove Industries, 2508 58th ST W, (406) 861-08902

Thomas Drywall, 501 S 44th ST W, (406) 850-0146

B-Town Vapes & Glass, 2818 3rd Ave N, (406) 839-0515

AMCs Courier & Services, 102 5th Ave W Mail slot 29, (406) 201-9271

Taco John’s (King Ave E), 4720 King Ave E, (406) 655-9764

Buck’s Bar, 1511 Central Ave, (509) 638-3729

Mazevo Coffee (King’s Ave), 5229 King Ave W A2, (406) 939-3524

Icon Electric LLC, 16 E Almadin Ln, (406) 262-3026

Mazevo Coffee (Grand), 819 Grand Ave, (406) 939-3524

Mazevo Coffee (38th), 1405 38th ST W, (406) 939-3524

Mazevo Coffee (Central), 3911 Central Ave #3, (406) 939-3524

Holly Walnofer, 115 5th ST W, (406) 969-1187

Creative Treasures Thrift Store, 1120 16th ST W, (406) 248-4211

Evolve Counseling LLC, 2048 Overland Ave STE 101, (406) 672-1345

Shanna Leigh, 751 S 24th ST W, (406)672-6993

Pow-A-Wash LLC, 324 Yellowstone Ave, (406) 561-0866

NB Contracting LLC, 137 Broadwater Ave, (406) 702-5691

Cloak Strategy, 730 Discus Circ, (406) 696-7899

406 Glass (24th), 455 S 24th ST W, (406) 598-4527

Leonard D Dunbar, 1633 Heath ST, (406) 208-6374

