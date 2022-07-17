 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business licenses

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, June. 1 to June. 30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

JLG INC (Gas N Go), 800 Jackson St, (510) 333-3310

Young Gunz Plastering, 4311 Murphy Ave, (406) 876-6316

2B Construction, 3905 Bernice Ln, (406) 647-3791

One in a Mill Construction, 3294 Windmill Cir, (406) 321-4443

Dynamic Innovations, 2915 Rosebud Dr, (406) 633-0646

Magic City Coatings & Contracting, 4250 Long Beach Way #9, (406) 861-2887

Big Sky Inflatables of Billings, 3071 S Daffodil Dr, (406) 655-4419

Road to Damascus – Damascus House, 3039 Ocotillo Rd, (406) 861-4796

Road to Damascus – Joys of Haven, 1636 Augsburg Dr, (406) 861-4796

CB Flooring, 1990 Morocco Dr, (406) 561-9588

Z’s Mobile Detailing, 916 N 19th St, (406) 698-0627

Cedar Lane Speech, 3040 Central Ave Apt D308

Derek & Lucy Aspinwall Str, 6023 Sam Snead Trl, (406) 698-2249

Ben Mitchell Construction LLC, 93 Young Rd, (406) 697-8170

Natural Elements Montana LLC, 5214 Laurel Rd, (406) 545-6300

BW Blacksmith Coffee & Grill, 749 S 20th St W, (386) 365-9081

406 Nail Fix, 71 25th St W, (406) 459-6479

Beartooth Drywall LLC, 19 Danube St, (406) 281-1772

Legacy Estate Sales & Auctions, 14 S 27th St, (406) 896-1140

Montana Customs Remodeling LLC, 3545 Howard Ave, (406) 781-4630

Miki’s, 3 Ten Miles Rd, (406) 951-3482

Beartooth Mountain Lawn Services, 5111 Hidden View Pl, (406) 450-1724

Hunter’s Precision Construction & Roofing Inc, North Richland, Texas, (877) 519-8985

Central Transport LLC, 4300 State Ave, (586) 939-7000

Rimrock Chic Boutique, 2649 Meadow Creek Loop, (406) 671-4012

Dawn’s Drea, LLC, 1536 Mullowney Ln, (406) 321-0620

North Idaho Exteriors LLC, Post Falls, Idaho, (208) 215-4440

The Mobile Source LLC, 315 Main St, (406) 256-2153

Designs by Deann, 4223 Rangeview Dr, (406) 780-1211

Hunter Drywall LLC, 1911 Beverly Hill Blvd, (406) 281-4904

Hyalite Sprinklers, 2026 Colton Blvd, (406) 672-8611

Hills View Power Washing, 23 Monroe St #1, (406) 855-2136

Benson Concrete LLC, 1031 Wyoming Ave, (406) 591-0311

Senor Salazar, 3942 Chamberlain Dr, (406) 647-8822

Crown Jewel Painting, 944 Steffanich Dr, (406) 239-4425

Purple Cow CBD Boutique, 1603 Grand Ave STE 145A, (406) 876-3181

Mbody LLC, 2044 Broadwater Ave STE F, (406) 534-3323

Grizzly Resources, 528 N Lakeview Dr, (406) 493-5817

Easterseals Goodwill, 823 N 27th St, (406) 601-4033

Rimrock Dirtworks LLC, 5975 Sunflower Dr, (406) 672-7442

Better You Counseling, 1643 Lewis Ave, (406) 899-3024

Handy Help, 243 Yellowstone Ave, (406) 698-3232

Yo Mama’s Odd Jobs, 2609 4th Ave S, (406) 200-2629

Happy Tummy Kusina, 1023 Lost View Dr, (406) 698-6640

Explore Outdoors LLC, 610 S 44th St W APT 1-205, (406) 641-0427

AAA Builders LLC, 3385 Granger Ave S #68, (406) 384-8011

Pomp’s Tire Service Inc, 2539 Old Hardin Rd, (406) 969-4530

Distorted Temple, 1032 ½ N 26th St, (406) 951-0717

Polished Salon Suites – 2, 3905 Central, (406) 390-8098

Jac & Anna’s Wicked Cleaning, 731 Brookwood Dr, (406) 927-7456

Sovereign House, 3320 Ravalli Pl, (406) 927-7456

Black Salt Hair Co, 14 N 29th St STE 102, (406) 696-7921

Better Life Recovery LLC, 1348 ½ Main St, (406) 671-2216

Corax Consulting Group Inc, 831 Cerise Rd, (801) 845-6717

AAA Prorate Services LLC, 302 N 11th St, (406) 200-7896

I’m Automotive LLC, 5230 Holiday Ave, (406) 651-5600

Modern Customs, 1210 Daybreak Dr, (406) 598-4083

Teini Properties, 3002 Green Terrace Dr, (406) 281-0898

Mountain Top Towing, 29 Orchard Ln, (406) 671-2351

Head Start Inc Aware, 3242 Hesper Rd, (208) 513-7716

Head Start Inc Terry Park, 503 Custer Ave, (208) 513-7716

Head Start Inc North Park, 615 N 19th St, (208) 513-7716

Basik-9 Mobile Grooming, 1436 Central Ave, (406) 696-6085

Rite Side Up, 1803 US HWY 87 E, (503) 358-6918

Lara’s Best Friends Closet, 1503 13th St W, (406) 672-9367

Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley, 10 S 26th St, (406) 294-7432

Ace Heating and Cooling, 822 Starlight Cir, (406) 672-2163

Schrab Superior Carpentry & Painting LLC, 340 Garden Ave, (406) 208-5130

Bleangel Boutique, 501 Crow Ln, (406) 647-2327

Hummingbird Haven, 3738 Chippewa Trl, (208) 870-0839

Iron Moon Fitness & Coaching LLC, 14 Avenue B, (406) 698-6028

Lennox Industries Inc, 150 N 9th St, (972) 497-6101

The Highest Regards Reviews, 2220 Virginia Ln, (541) 788-8944

This House of Books, 116 N 29th St, (406) 534-1133

Sarah’s Mexican Food-2, 310 N 29th St, (406) 696-4605

Just the Good Old Boys Landscaping & Tree Service, 1436 Railroad HWY, (406) 671-9773

CC’s Spotless Cleaning, 2519 10th Ave N, (406) 850-6961

Propriedad LLC, 612 Charles St, (406) 894-0505

Islander Tree Surgeon, 221 ½ Grand Ave, (406) 855-0644

Specific Cleaning, 1334 Cortez Ave, (253) 217-0753

Hokkaido Ramen House & Sushi Br, 1001 Shiloh Crossing Blvd #3, (406) 371-5223

