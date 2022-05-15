 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business licenses

Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Apr. 1 to Apr. 30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.

Absolute Concrete & Designs Inc, 624 Hallowell Ln, (406) 855-6923

Big Sky Blind Cleaning, 111 Moore Ln, (406) 696-1231

American Baths, 1827 Belvedere Dr, (406) 371-1095

Access Controls, Salisbury, NC, (704) 660-8310

Ur Safety First, 429 N 33rd St Apt 304, (406) 661-4054

Lennick Aesthetics LLC, 1256 Pryor Creek Rd, (406) 320-1053

Glacier Rescue Solutions LLC, 234 Cardinal Ln, (406)210-0192

MDK Services LLC, 4275 S Mountain View Rd, (406)697-3061

Barefoot Studio Massage, 777 15th St W, (406)672-4749

Community Property Management LLC, 307 S Billings Blvd Trailer 62, (406)200-3260

Shane Scott IT LLC, 1660 Country Manor Blvd 110B, (661)244-7367

Hellroaring Excavation LLC, 34 Stormitt Butte Rd, (406)697-9813

Elite Hoop Effects DBA Big Sky Sunburn Classic, 1016 Competition Ave, (406)927-5113

Boneneberger Financials Inc DBA BRS, 6729 Cove Creek Dr, (406)320-0242

Lees Construction & Development LLC, 2116 Broadwater Ave STE 101, (406)839-7661

PKM Construction, 2613 Arnold Ln, (406)671-2402

Steingraber Properties, 6022 Norma Jean Ln, (406)690-3228

Proud Parrot Custom Creations, 14 Pryor View Cir, (406)633-0492

KO Cleaning, 2005 Lakehills Dr, (406)672-8768

Sawsquatch Builders, out of city, (406)606-9340

Cross Country Freight Solutions Inc, 2660 Gabel Rd, (800)521-0287

Aztec Construction Services, Nampa, ID, (208)703-1309

Compliance & Enforcement LLC, Sun City Center, FL, (813)810-4442

Coin Cloud, 300 S 24th St, (855)264-2046

Rent Montana Today, 341 Castle Pines Dr, (406)371-5659

East Idaho Concrete & Construction, Idaho Falls, ID, (208)201-3655

Roadrunner, Little Rock, AR, (501)219-0544

Western Septic and Vac Truck Services LLC, 12 Pinewood Dr, (406)298-0650

W&R Son Handyman, 1606 Ash St #11, (406)647-8001

Lundgren Consulting, 1719 Front St, (406)670-8526

Wing It, Thermopolis, WY, (307)250-5551

Stellar Home Repair LLC, 2224 Highway 87 E Trailer 34, (406)860-7051

Aesthetic Beauty, 2528 Grand Ave, (406)969-2018

Brush Meadows, 1203 Lake Elmo Dr, (406)969-2100

Lisa Arneson Construction, 1647 Vuecrest Dr, (903)724-9419

Onyx Casino, 896 S 29th St W STE E, (406)599-0457

Dish Wireless LLC, Englewood, CO, (720)514-5336

Olin Pattisn, 12 Lovers Ln, (406)927-2529

Advanced Concrete Polish, 513 Katherine Ann Dr, (406)694-2200

Sky Dine Billings LLC, 1901 Terminal Cir #11, (406)256-8446

Sky Gifts-Billings LLC, 1901 Terminal Cir #11, (406)252-0927

Axe Kickin’ Time LLC, 1212 Fairvale Dr, (406)697-2801

Kings Door & Glass LLC, 2478 Main St, (406)696-9274

Gloomlight Band, 415 17th St W, (406)459-3681

406 Rollin Eyes, 928 Broadwaer Ave STE 103, (406)797-2020

Jordan Pederson, 1502 Lewis Ave #5, (406)998-9148

KNH Electric LLC, 4550 Clapper Flat Rd, (406)647-5242

Heavenly Clean LLC, 3701 s 56TH St W Unit 5

Yellowstone Latin Link LLC, 1034 Anchor Ave, (406)208-9751

Stronger Together, 2335 Lewis Ave, (406)800-8936

Blessed Memories Photography, 1241 Matador Ace, (406)679-2677

Clark Fork Maintenance, 204 Monarch St, (406)601-9205

Velasquez Remodeling, 1435 Eldorado Dr, (406)861-5823

Clean Hands, 528 ½ Grand Ave, (406)281-4578

Rimrock Pest Control, 3640 Mescalero Trl, (406)690-1014

Claren T Stewart, 12584 Pryor Rd, (406)927-2883

Gordo Roofing LLC, Fort Collins, CO, (970)231-7355

Laughing Lynx Herbals, 2501 Terry Ave, (406)545-8467

K & T Designs, 1603 Lynn Ave, (406)690-0561

J N J Services, 112 ½ S 35th St, (406)794-2353

Big Sky Donuts LLC, 5406 Quarry Stone Ave, (406)478-3161

Moe’s Siding, 49 Almadin Ln, (701)391-7163

Murphy’s Lawn Car, 710 Yellowstone Ave, (406)839-5562

Boday Candle Company, 285 S 41st St W, (406)696-1956

SD Brady Construction, 5032 Poly Dr, (406)670-1282

Wizard Mountainman Designs, 404 Roundhouse Dr., (406)600-4593

