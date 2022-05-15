Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Apr. 1 to Apr. 30. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Absolute Concrete & Designs Inc, 624 Hallowell Ln, (406) 855-6923
Big Sky Blind Cleaning, 111 Moore Ln, (406) 696-1231
American Baths, 1827 Belvedere Dr, (406) 371-1095
Access Controls, Salisbury, NC, (704) 660-8310
Ur Safety First, 429 N 33rd St Apt 304, (406) 661-4054
Lennick Aesthetics LLC, 1256 Pryor Creek Rd, (406) 320-1053
Glacier Rescue Solutions LLC, 234 Cardinal Ln, (406)210-0192
MDK Services LLC, 4275 S Mountain View Rd, (406)697-3061
Barefoot Studio Massage, 777 15th St W, (406)672-4749
Community Property Management LLC, 307 S Billings Blvd Trailer 62, (406)200-3260
Shane Scott IT LLC, 1660 Country Manor Blvd 110B, (661)244-7367
Hellroaring Excavation LLC, 34 Stormitt Butte Rd, (406)697-9813
Elite Hoop Effects DBA Big Sky Sunburn Classic, 1016 Competition Ave, (406)927-5113
Boneneberger Financials Inc DBA BRS, 6729 Cove Creek Dr, (406)320-0242
Lees Construction & Development LLC, 2116 Broadwater Ave STE 101, (406)839-7661
PKM Construction, 2613 Arnold Ln, (406)671-2402
Steingraber Properties, 6022 Norma Jean Ln, (406)690-3228
Proud Parrot Custom Creations, 14 Pryor View Cir, (406)633-0492
KO Cleaning, 2005 Lakehills Dr, (406)672-8768
Sawsquatch Builders, out of city, (406)606-9340
Cross Country Freight Solutions Inc, 2660 Gabel Rd, (800)521-0287
Aztec Construction Services, Nampa, ID, (208)703-1309
Compliance & Enforcement LLC, Sun City Center, FL, (813)810-4442
Coin Cloud, 300 S 24th St, (855)264-2046
Rent Montana Today, 341 Castle Pines Dr, (406)371-5659
East Idaho Concrete & Construction, Idaho Falls, ID, (208)201-3655
Roadrunner, Little Rock, AR, (501)219-0544
Western Septic and Vac Truck Services LLC, 12 Pinewood Dr, (406)298-0650
W&R Son Handyman, 1606 Ash St #11, (406)647-8001
Lundgren Consulting, 1719 Front St, (406)670-8526
Wing It, Thermopolis, WY, (307)250-5551
Stellar Home Repair LLC, 2224 Highway 87 E Trailer 34, (406)860-7051
Aesthetic Beauty, 2528 Grand Ave, (406)969-2018
Brush Meadows, 1203 Lake Elmo Dr, (406)969-2100
Lisa Arneson Construction, 1647 Vuecrest Dr, (903)724-9419
Onyx Casino, 896 S 29th St W STE E, (406)599-0457
Dish Wireless LLC, Englewood, CO, (720)514-5336
Olin Pattisn, 12 Lovers Ln, (406)927-2529
Advanced Concrete Polish, 513 Katherine Ann Dr, (406)694-2200
Sky Dine Billings LLC, 1901 Terminal Cir #11, (406)256-8446
Sky Gifts-Billings LLC, 1901 Terminal Cir #11, (406)252-0927
Axe Kickin’ Time LLC, 1212 Fairvale Dr, (406)697-2801
Kings Door & Glass LLC, 2478 Main St, (406)696-9274
Gloomlight Band, 415 17th St W, (406)459-3681
406 Rollin Eyes, 928 Broadwaer Ave STE 103, (406)797-2020
Jordan Pederson, 1502 Lewis Ave #5, (406)998-9148
KNH Electric LLC, 4550 Clapper Flat Rd, (406)647-5242
Heavenly Clean LLC, 3701 s 56TH St W Unit 5
Yellowstone Latin Link LLC, 1034 Anchor Ave, (406)208-9751
Stronger Together, 2335 Lewis Ave, (406)800-8936
Blessed Memories Photography, 1241 Matador Ace, (406)679-2677
Clark Fork Maintenance, 204 Monarch St, (406)601-9205
Velasquez Remodeling, 1435 Eldorado Dr, (406)861-5823
Clean Hands, 528 ½ Grand Ave, (406)281-4578
Rimrock Pest Control, 3640 Mescalero Trl, (406)690-1014
Claren T Stewart, 12584 Pryor Rd, (406)927-2883
Gordo Roofing LLC, Fort Collins, CO, (970)231-7355
Laughing Lynx Herbals, 2501 Terry Ave, (406)545-8467
K & T Designs, 1603 Lynn Ave, (406)690-0561
J N J Services, 112 ½ S 35th St, (406)794-2353
Big Sky Donuts LLC, 5406 Quarry Stone Ave, (406)478-3161
Moe’s Siding, 49 Almadin Ln, (701)391-7163
Murphy’s Lawn Car, 710 Yellowstone Ave, (406)839-5562
Boday Candle Company, 285 S 41st St W, (406)696-1956
SD Brady Construction, 5032 Poly Dr, (406)670-1282
Wizard Mountainman Designs, 404 Roundhouse Dr., (406)600-4593