Business licenses issued by the City of Billings, Aug. 1-31. Addresses are in Billings unless otherwise noted.
Gathered Things (Mitzman Robinson LLC), 643 Main St., 855-5578
Blush Beauty Bar 406, 1220 Ave. C, Suite D, 633-1000
Montana Pie Company, 794-6125, Shepherd
Beauty Room, 928 Broadwater Ave., Suite D, 248-3311
Front Range Roofing, Park City, 719-640-3967
Recovery Management Solutions Montana LLC, 525 Daniel St., 888-393-6880
Tariq Riojas, 4526 Vaughn Lane, 850-0951
Bella Estelle Salon & Boutique, 411 24th St. W., Suite 100, 534-3411
J&F Construction, 526 Pemberton Lane, 672-9235
Shop Bella Estelle, 2915 Monty Circle, 672-1400
Perennial Group, 3673 Rosebud Drive, 647-7760
Cynthia Leaphart LLC, 3075 Winchester Trail, 672-8071
Sam Fyfe Creative, 6008 Farmstead Ave., 591-5665
L.C.K. Cleaning LLC, 812 N. 15th St., 208-0696
Grizzly Roofing & Construction, 322 S. 36th St., 595-0966
ZZ Construction LLC, 215 N. 18th St., 801-317-7898
D&D Contracting, 2947 Howard Ave., 670-1026
Transition Motorsports, 3805 Highway 312, No. R1, 690-1567
Designer Interiors LLC, 425-4594, Red Lodge
L.A.T. Enterprise, 1435 Ave. C, 861-3601
Cara Chamberlain, 933 Yale Ave., 248-1028
Juniper & Joy Barn LLC, 4540 Secret Valley Drive, 425-0484
Deals On Wheels Of Billings LLC, 4047 Montana Ave., 543-1986
Bombshell Body Piercing & Tattoo, 2500 Grand Ave., Unit A, 200-7294
Drone Survey Specialists, 542 Park Lane, 671-2676
Houser Consulting Services, 438 Roxy Lane, 490-2229
Freckles & Feelings, 626 S. 38th St. W., No. 35
Edgeworks Construction, 3806 Slalom Drive, Apt. 348, 696-1433
Inline Contracting, 3005 Smokey Lane, 876-2193
Vignettes, 2805 Highwood Drive, 855-5578
Diversified Detailing, 451 Freedom Ave., 702-6010
Supreme Clean, 1332 Hawthorne Lane, 696-1921
Reintsma's Handyman Service, 549 Riverside Road, 860-3812
Down-N-Dirty Cleaning Services, 4 Prince of Wales Drive, 591-6154
Craigcrafts, 2934 Cook Ave., 208-2086
Heidi's Coffee Cabin, Laurel, 298-0395
Blake Construction, 811 Terry Ave., 672-6943
Parr Leads For Contractors, 1980 Pryor Lane, 860-1502
Jersey Mike's Subs 41004 (Heights), 315 Main St., Suite 200,
C&K Paving Contractors Inc., Winder, Ga., 720-597-0036,
Wilcox Transport LLC, 1340 Breeds Hill St., 580-6612
Mpower Inc., 527 Lake Elmo Drive, 208-4289
Hanson's Star Cleaner, 3216 Becraft Lane, 661-3111
True Blue Botanicals, Shepherd, 690-2196
HSW Solutions LLC, 1726 Gleneagles Blvd., 850-5461
Zavala Construction, 2224 Highway 87 E., No. 234, 561-2510
Yellowstone Handyman Services, 2406 Cascade Ave., 672-5276
Center For Public Safety Management (CPSM), Washington, D.C. 716-200-2927
Jireh Cleaning Services, 2116 Broadwater Ave., Suite 107, 598-1804
Capture Boutique, 1805 Judd Circle, 591-3097
Sylvan Learning Center, 2103 Central Ave., 656-4646
Steve's Handyman Service, 3218 Viola Lane, 647-2317
Lucky's Ramen Noodles, 115 Shiloh Road, No. 10, 534-8220
Preferred 1 Global, 2821 Vermillion Drive, 281-2636
Recreational Equipment Inc., 711 Henry Chapple St., 425-300-4689
406 Sports Cards, 504 Josephine Drive, Apt. E, 702-5902
Jamie Watkins Photography, 4910 Middle Valley Drive, 443-528-8534
Nancy's Proofreading, 2103 Brentwood Lane, 399-0001
MT Floors And More, 919 S. Washington St., 697-9577
Certified Asset Agency LLC, 1025 Constitution Ave., 839-0763
Shiva Sly Designs, 2425 Cook Ave., 861-7018
Redd's Beauty Supply LLC, 1503 Linda Lane, 696-2450
Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream, 300 S. 24th St. W.
Trident Transportation LLC, 2525 Sixth Ave. N., 636-778-3055
Rogers Remodeling, 3226 Fairmeadow Drive, 670-6343
McDonald Roofing The Roofer, 312 Parkhill Drive, 860-7276
Knotty Intentions, 1735 Ave. B, 563-316-4821
Gaia, 1527 Ave. E, 591-6939
Mariana Waggoner LLC, 71 25th St. W., No. 3, 651-8030
Sun And Pine Apparel, 2600 Patricia Lane, 208-6331
Dream Build Inc., Absarokee, 200-2236
Lorne Gregerson, 659 Shawnee Drive, 371-1002
Braken Construction, 501 S. 44th St. W., No. 1310, 647-4373
